Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Rada created a temporary investigative commission to investigate Russian crimes against media: 272 votes "for"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine established a Temporary Investigative Commission to investigate the crimes of the Russian Federation against journalists and media workers. 272 people's deputies voted for the decision, Yevheniya Kravchuk reported.

The Rada created a temporary investigative commission to investigate Russian crimes against media: 272 votes "for"
Photo: www.facebook.com/yevheniya.khudzik

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine established a Temporary Investigative Commission to investigate the crimes of the Russian Federation against journalists and media workers - 272 people's deputies voted "for" this decision. People's Deputy Yevhenia Kravchuk reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Institute of Mass Information:

  • 120 journalists have died since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 15 of them while performing their professional duties;
    • 26 journalists are held captive by Russia. Some have already been released - Ukraine continues to fight for each one.

      Main tasks of the TIC:

      • verification of facts of intentional killings, bodily harm, abductions, torture, illegal deprivation of liberty and other crimes committed by Russia against journalists and media workers;
        • interaction with state bodies, the non-governmental sector and international institutions for proper investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

          Our goal is not to replace law enforcement agencies, but to ensure a parliamentary dimension of control, coordination and informing society about crimes against journalists. The TIC will also become a platform for cooperation with international parliamentary institutions and specialized organizations

          - Kravchuk said.

          She also mentioned the names of journalists who died at the hands of Russians:

          • Victoria Roshchyna (tortured in a Russian prison);
            • Olena Hubanova and Yevhen Karmazin (died from a drone attack in Kramatorsk);
              • Maksym Levin (killed in Kyiv region for documenting the war).

                In addition, in October-November 2025, Russians killed 3 journalists and wounded 2, and also shelled and damaged the TV tower in Chernihiv and the offices of Suspilne in Dnipro and Kherson.

                At the same time, journalists Vlad Yesypenko, Dmytro Khyliuk, and Marko Kaliush returned home.

                Recall

                As a result of a targeted strike by a Russian FPV drone, French journalist Anthony Lallican was killed, and his colleague from Kyiv Independent Hryhoriy Ivanchenko was wounded.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsMultimedia
                War in Ukraine
                Kyiv Oblast
                Dnipro
                Verkhovna Rada
                Ukraine
                Kramatorsk
                Chernihiv
                Kherson