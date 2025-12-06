77 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

As of 4:00 PM on December 6, 2025, 77 battles have already taken place at the front. The most clashes occurred in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Klyusy, Halahanyvka of Chernihiv region, suffered from enemy artillery fire. - the message says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 72 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove and towards Izbytske and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the directions of the settlements of Pishchane and Kolisnykivka, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne and in the directions of Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr and Stavky. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks. The invading units tried to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk and Fedorivka, another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and towards the settlements of Stepanivka and Berestok. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the directions of Novyi Shakhove, Novopavlivka and in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 20 enemy attacks, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Rybne and in the direction of Danylivka. Our soldiers repelled five enemy assaults, two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, seven combat engagements took place in the direction of Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions - no significant changes.

