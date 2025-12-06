The situation in the north of Sumy region remains stable despite constant assault actions by the occupiers - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited units operating in the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, where he heard reports on the operational situation and combat missions, UNN reports.

Details

During the trip, the commanders reported to Syrskyi on the situation in their areas of responsibility.

The enemy is trying to put pressure on the positions of our troops with constant assault actions. Despite this, the situation in the north of Sumy region remains stable. Ukrainian soldiers confidently hold their occupied lines, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and reducing its combat potential. - the post says.

Also, during the meetings, problematic issues and proposals for their resolution were discussed.

I listened to problematic issues along with proposals that will contribute to their resolution and increase the effectiveness of our combat work. Among other things, I gave the necessary instructions regarding the provision of units with all-terrain vehicles and additional means of destruction for strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers. Based on the results of the meetings, combat missions were clarified, based on the composition of the enemy's troops and the nature of its actions. - the post says.

Recall

During December 5, 184 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 53 air strikes, dropped 137 guided aerial bombs, used 6602 kamikaze drones, and carried out 4988 shellings. Missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three enemy artillery systems.