Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troops

Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was left without electricity after explosions that occurred in the city on December 7. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kramatorsk City Council.

Details

"Due to an emergency shutdown, the city of Kramatorsk is without electricity," the message says.

Earlier, the city council reported that Russian troops launched three strikes on the city. Thus, at 12:11, using the "Italmas" UAV, Russian troops attacked a multi-story building, and two residential buildings were also damaged.

Later, the "Italmas" UAV hit the yard of a private residential building, and soon an attack UAV hit the territory of a gas station.

Recall

On the night of December 7, the Russian army launched a combined attack on infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk. In some areas of the city, there were interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply.

