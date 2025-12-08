Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troops

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 7, 05:16 PM • 10308 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 16089 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 17844 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 23078 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 48934 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 60470 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 65321 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 58251 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 60679 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 57061 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
91%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Musk's X social network blocked the European Commission's advertising account after a fineDecember 7, 03:13 PM • 5140 views
Russian attack on Pechenihy dam will not have critical impact on front - AFUDecember 7, 03:33 PM • 12362 views
Former Minister of Defense during Kuchma's time dismissed from position of advisor to the Commander of the Territorial Defense ForcesPhotoDecember 7, 03:50 PM • 8472 views
Russia cut off communications in Luhansk region: Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne without internetDecember 7, 04:03 PM • 4208 views
Ukrainian military blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area of Donetsk regionPhotoVideoDecember 7, 04:20 PM • 4622 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 50788 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 60322 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 72379 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 93605 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 80548 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Petr Pavel
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 41248 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 51260 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 52467 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 66514 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 64118 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Tu-95

Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was left without electricity after an emergency shutdown. Russian troops launched three strikes, damaging an apartment building, two residential buildings, and a gas station.

Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troops

Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was left without electricity after explosions that occurred in the city on December 7. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kramatorsk City Council.

Details

"Due to an emergency shutdown, the city of Kramatorsk is without electricity," the message says.

Earlier, the city council reported that Russian troops launched three strikes on the city. Thus, at 12:11, using the "Italmas" UAV, Russian troops attacked a multi-story building, and two residential buildings were also damaged.

Later, the "Italmas" UAV hit the yard of a private residential building, and soon an attack UAV hit the territory of a gas station.

Recall

On the night of December 7, the Russian army launched a combined attack on infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk. In some areas of the city, there were interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply.

Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka are without electricity: what is known21.11.25, 11:19 • 3532 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kramatorsk