Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka are without electricity: what is known

Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast were left without electricity due to an emergency situation, local military administrations reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Kramatorsk

"Due to an emergency situation, Kramatorsk is without electricity - 'Unbreakable Points' operate at the same addresses as before," reported the Kramatorsk Military Administration.

Druzhkivka

"As a result of an emergency situation, the city of Druzhkivka is without electricity supply. Until eliminated," reported the Druzhkivka Military Administration.

Addition

During the night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions, resulting in power outages for consumers in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions in the morning. Due to bad weather, there are power outages in Mykolaiv region, and blackout schedules are in effect around the clock in all regions.