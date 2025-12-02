Number of battles on the front line increased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map

226 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is a third more than the day before, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 2, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 226 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 66 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 192 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,547 shellings, including 112 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,228 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The settlement of Zazirky, Sumy region, was subjected to an air strike.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of enemy personnel.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping 18 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 116 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 14 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Izbytske, Synelnykove, Obukhivka, and Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Shyikivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Druzhliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Yampil, Platonivka, Dibrova, Fedorivka, and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of Pazene, Mykolaivka, and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanivka, and towards the settlements of Mykolaipillia, Kostiantynivka, and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 72 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Novyi Shakhove, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Bilytske, Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Filiia, and towards the settlement of Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks yesterday in the areas of Oleksandrovka, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vyshneve, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, Zelene Hai, Yalta, Krasnohirske, Pavlivka, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 18 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Zatyshshia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zelene Hai, Varvarivka, Pryvilne, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations yesterday.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

