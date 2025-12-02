Number of battles on the front line increased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2102 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 17464 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 31987 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 25143 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 25790 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 26433 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 23154 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 23743 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 47321 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20727 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.1m/s
94%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 9526 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 11358 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 10223 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 8448 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 8680 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2096 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 22374 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 29414 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 37928 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 47320 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Olena Zelenska
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Vovchansk
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 25708 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 28579 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 85380 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 61292 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 77586 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
The Diplomat
Heating

Number of battles on the front line increased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Over the past day, 226 combat engagements were recorded on the front line, a third more than the day before, with the greatest activity in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched one missile and 66 air strikes, carrying out 3,547 shellings.

Number of battles on the front line increased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff updated the map

226 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is a third more than the day before, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 2, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 226 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 66 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 192 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,547 shellings, including 112 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,228 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The settlement of Zazirky, Sumy region, was subjected to an air strike.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of enemy personnel.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping 18 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 116 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 14 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Izbytske, Synelnykove, Obukhivka, and Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Shyikivka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Druzhliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Yampil, Platonivka, Dibrova, Fedorivka, and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of Pazene, Mykolaivka, and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanivka, and towards the settlements of Mykolaipillia, Kostiantynivka, and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 72 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Novyi Shakhove, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Bilytske, Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Filiia, and towards the settlement of Hryshyne.

Situation in Pokrovsk: occupiers continue to suffer losses, stuck in urban battles - 7th Airborne Assault Corps01.12.25, 15:17 • 2944 views

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks yesterday in the areas of Oleksandrovka, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vyshneve, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, Zelene Hai, Yalta, Krasnohirske, Pavlivka, and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 18 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Zatyshshia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zelene Hai, Varvarivka, Pryvilne, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations yesterday.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Over 1,100 occupiers and 51 drones on the first day of winter: General Staff released new data on enemy losses02.12.25, 07:17 • 1342 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk