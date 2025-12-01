Situation in Pokrovsk: occupiers continue to suffer losses, stuck in urban battles - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 1848 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 9726 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 12852 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 22537 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 16379 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 27310 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36387 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49111 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41662 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42989 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0m/s
99%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Each combat brigade will receive a predictable number of recruits - PalisaDecember 1, 03:37 AM • 5432 views
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhotoDecember 1, 06:15 AM • 14184 views
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 6814 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 10176 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 12437 views
Publications
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 3374 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 12447 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 22526 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 27302 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 71637 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 4428 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 10181 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 71637 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 53731 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 70043 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Situation in Pokrovsk: occupiers continue to suffer losses, stuck in urban battles - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

Over the past month, the enemy failed to implement the plan to occupy the Pokrovsk agglomeration, suffering significant losses. In Pokrovsk alone, 519 occupiers were eliminated, which is comparable to the strength of a battalion.

Situation in Pokrovsk: occupiers continue to suffer losses, stuck in urban battles - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The enemy once again failed another plan to occupy the Pokrovsk agglomeration, the invaders continue to suffer losses, getting stuck in urban battles - only in Pokrovsk last month the number of enemy losses is comparable to the strength of an entire battalion. Isolated cases of the enemy appearing near logistical corridors are recorded, but they are hit, and such enemy movements are not a sign of encirclement, reported the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary of the situation in the Pokrovsk agglomeration as of December 1, writes UNN.

Despite the difficult situation, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy's onslaught. Our soldiers are preparing to perform tasks in the winter period. We are strengthening and properly equipping positions. Thus, last month the enemy once again failed another plan to occupy the Pokrovsk agglomeration. We remind you that the military-political leadership announced the so-called encirclement of the group back in October. Instead, the occupiers continue to suffer losses, getting stuck in urban battles.

- reported the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

Details

In November, Ukrainian military personnel, as noted, eliminated 1221 occupiers in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, and another 545 were wounded. The Defense Forces destroyed and damaged 140 units of automotive and motor vehicles, 7 armored combat vehicles, and 3 tanks. Ukrainian soldiers also shot down 3220 UAVs of all types.

"Only in Pokrovsk last month, Ukrainian military personnel destroyed 519 occupiers and wounded 131. Such a number of losses is comparable to the strength of an entire battalion," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported.

Regarding logistics. Logistics routes are vulnerable to enemy fire, which complicates supply and maneuver. Isolated cases of the enemy appearing near logistical corridors are recorded. However, Ukrainian military personnel detect and hit the enemy to ensure logistics. Therefore, such enemy movements are not a sign of encirclement.

- emphasized the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

"In particular, in Myrnohrad, logistics remain complicated. Our units have both main and alternative routes for rotation. In particular, recently Ukrainian military personnel conducted personnel rotation," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces noted.

The Air Assault Forces also showed a video - the results of the work of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" together with adjacent units operating in Pokrovsk south of the railway track. "After detecting seven Russian occupiers, Ukrainian military personnel engaged in battle. Some were cleared in a small arms battle. The other part, which pretended to be dead, was eliminated with the help of FPV," the report says.

Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General Staff01.12.25, 08:15 • 14202 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine