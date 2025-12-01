Situation in Pokrovsk: occupiers continue to suffer losses, stuck in urban battles - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The enemy once again failed another plan to occupy the Pokrovsk agglomeration, the invaders continue to suffer losses, getting stuck in urban battles - only in Pokrovsk last month the number of enemy losses is comparable to the strength of an entire battalion. Isolated cases of the enemy appearing near logistical corridors are recorded, but they are hit, and such enemy movements are not a sign of encirclement, reported the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary of the situation in the Pokrovsk agglomeration as of December 1, writes UNN.

Despite the difficult situation, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy's onslaught. Our soldiers are preparing to perform tasks in the winter period. We are strengthening and properly equipping positions. Thus, last month the enemy once again failed another plan to occupy the Pokrovsk agglomeration. We remind you that the military-political leadership announced the so-called encirclement of the group back in October. Instead, the occupiers continue to suffer losses, getting stuck in urban battles. - reported the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

Details

In November, Ukrainian military personnel, as noted, eliminated 1221 occupiers in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, and another 545 were wounded. The Defense Forces destroyed and damaged 140 units of automotive and motor vehicles, 7 armored combat vehicles, and 3 tanks. Ukrainian soldiers also shot down 3220 UAVs of all types.

"Only in Pokrovsk last month, Ukrainian military personnel destroyed 519 occupiers and wounded 131. Such a number of losses is comparable to the strength of an entire battalion," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported.

Regarding logistics. Logistics routes are vulnerable to enemy fire, which complicates supply and maneuver. Isolated cases of the enemy appearing near logistical corridors are recorded. However, Ukrainian military personnel detect and hit the enemy to ensure logistics. Therefore, such enemy movements are not a sign of encirclement. - emphasized the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

"In particular, in Myrnohrad, logistics remain complicated. Our units have both main and alternative routes for rotation. In particular, recently Ukrainian military personnel conducted personnel rotation," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces noted.

The Air Assault Forces also showed a video - the results of the work of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" together with adjacent units operating in Pokrovsk south of the railway track. "After detecting seven Russian occupiers, Ukrainian military personnel engaged in battle. Some were cleared in a small arms battle. The other part, which pretended to be dead, was eliminated with the help of FPV," the report says.

