Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General Staff

171 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is a third less than the day before, the hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 1, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In addition, it carried out 4309 shellings, including 93 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6062 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 56 air strikes, dropping 139 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4309 shellings, including 93 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6062 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Tykhe, Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, Kosivtseve, Veselianka, Lukianivske, Hryhorivske, Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Odradochervonka, Kherson region.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 8 air strikes yesterday, dropping 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 178 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Synelnykove.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka, Torske, Novoselivka, Zarichne and towards Cherneshchyna and Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 12 offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Dronivka, Serebryanka and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 66 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Pokrovsk, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Balagan, Filiia and in the directions of the settlements of Toretske, Nove Shakhove, Bilytske, Serhiivka, Dorozhne, Rivne, Hryshyne, Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Sosnivka, Stepove, Vyshneve, Rybne, Pryvilne, Verbove, Yehorivka and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped nine enemy attempts to advance in the directions of Pryluky, Varvarivka, Huliaipole and in the areas of Solodke and Uspenivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

