Enemy losses: Russian army lost over 1000 soldiers and 239 UAVs in a day

November 30, 06:02 PM • 24838 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 37080 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 33561 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 35518 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 34890 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 34736 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 41913 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 33201 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 28132 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24492 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 52743 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 94259 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 76517 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 84710 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 82602 views
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over 1000 soldiers and 239 UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

On November 30, Russian troops lost 1060 soldiers and 239 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.12.25 are estimated at 1,173,920 personnel.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost over 1000 soldiers and 239 UAVs in a day

On November 30, Russian troops lost 1060 soldiers and 239 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.12.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel ‒ 1,173,920 (+1060) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,387 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,678 (+6)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34,754 (+14)
          • MLRS ‒ 1552 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1253 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 430 (+2)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 86090 (+239)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4024 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 68583 (+71)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4010 (0)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russian troops in October lost 25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. These are the largest losses in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

