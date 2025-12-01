Enemy losses: Russian army lost over 1000 soldiers and 239 UAVs in a day

On November 30, Russian troops lost 1060 soldiers and 239 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.12.25 are estimated to be:

personnel ‒ 1,173,920 (+1060) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11,387 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,678 (+6)

artillery systems ‒ 34,754 (+14)

MLRS ‒ 1552 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1253 (0)

aircraft ‒ 430 (+2)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 86090 (+239)

cruise missiles ‒ 4024 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 68583 (+71)

special equipment ‒ 4010 (0)

The data is being updated.

Russian troops in October lost 25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. These are the largest losses in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Due to significant losses, Russia is throwing reserve forces into the assault on Pokrovsk - "East" Group of Forces