Over 1,100 occupiers and 51 drones on the first day of winter: General Staff released new data on enemy losses

December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
December 1, 12:41 PM
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
December 1, 07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sudan opens its doors to Russia: Khartoum offers Moscow its first naval base in Africa – WSJ
December 1, 07:29 PM
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC News
December 1, 11:05 PM
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation
12:09 AM
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi
02:53 AM
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal
04:03 AM
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctly
December 1, 04:00 PM
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications
December 1, 12:30 PM
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
December 1, 09:30 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:43 AM
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
December 1, 06:00 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Florida
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
December 1, 10:58 AM
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
December 1, 08:53 AM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
Technology
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Gold
The Diplomat

Over 1,100 occupiers and 51 drones on the first day of winter: General Staff released new data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On December 1, Russian troops lost 1,110 soldiers and 51 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.12.25 amount to over 1.1 million personnel.

Over 1,100 occupiers and 51 drones on the first day of winter: General Staff released new data on enemy losses

On December 1, Russian troops lost 1,110 soldiers and 51 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.12.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,175,030 (+1,110) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,387 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,679 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34,768 (+14)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,552 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,253 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 430 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 86,141 (+51)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4,024 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 68,641 (+58)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4,011 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russian troops in October lost 25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

                              Due to significant losses, Russia is throwing reserve forces into the assault on Pokrovsk - "East" Group of Forces
27.11.25, 01:00

