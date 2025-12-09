62 combat engagements recorded at the front: the enemy is active in three directions

ukenru
03:34 PM • 3744 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 6188 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 12899 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 20770 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 41802 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 27486 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30168 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40283 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34040 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35438 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 20471 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 19114 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 16761 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 18233 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 15688 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 3744 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 15865 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 41802 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 16227 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 59302 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 19261 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 25847 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 62515 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 68118 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 78184 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Brent Crude
The Diplomat

62 combat engagements recorded at the front: the enemy is active in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

62 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, having made 19 attempts in the Pokrovsk direction. In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched an airstrike and carried out 50 shellings.

62 combat engagements recorded at the front: the enemy is active in three directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front is 62. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 50 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Prylipka area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, with five combat engagements currently underway.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops five times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka. The Defense Forces have already stopped three enemy attacks, and fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement is currently underway in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense nine times near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 19 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Ivanivka, Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopidhorodne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 16 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Vorone, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka, and towards Danylivka, with four combat engagements ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Zatyishia, Huliaipole, and Bilohirya. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

Russian army lost over 900 soldiers and hundreds of UAVs on December 8 - General Staff09.12.25, 07:34 • 3078 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk