62 combat engagements recorded at the front: the enemy is active in three directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front is 62. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 50 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the Prylipka area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobycheve, with five combat engagements currently underway.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops five times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka. The Defense Forces have already stopped three enemy attacks, and fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement is currently underway in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense nine times near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 19 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Ivanivka, Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopidhorodne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 16 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Vorone, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka, and towards Danylivka, with four combat engagements ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Zatyishia, Huliaipole, and Bilohirya. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

