Russian army lost over 900 soldiers and hundreds of UAVs on December 8 - General Staff

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
December 8, 07:50 PM • 11681 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 21693 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 21539 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 27223 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 27277 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 30710 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 39250 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 35921 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18667 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 36392 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.7m/s
90%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026PhotoDecember 8, 08:46 PM • 7882 views
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 8644 views
Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including childrenDecember 8, 09:21 PM • 4858 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoDecember 8, 09:42 PM • 8762 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 5236 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 11834 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 39252 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 35922 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 36393 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 46851 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Brussels
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 15588 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 46851 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 58954 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 69149 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 69869 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
KAB-250
FGM-148 Javelin
The Diplomat

Russian army lost over 900 soldiers and hundreds of UAVs on December 8 - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

On December 8, Russian troops lost 930 soldiers and 432 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.12.25 are estimated at 1,182,610 personnel.

Russian army lost over 900 soldiers and hundreds of UAVs on December 8 - General Staff

On December 8, Russian troops lost 930 soldiers and 432 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.12.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1182610 (+930) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11403 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23691 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34944 (+27)
          • MLRS ‒ 1563 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1253 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 431 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 888 (+432)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4058 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 69243 (+61)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4019 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of the Donetsk region. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.

                              Russia has involved foreigners from 128 countries in the war against Ukraine28.11.25, 23:48 • 5794 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine