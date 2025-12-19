General Staff Report: Over 50 clashes recorded at the front, the hottest spot is the Kostiantynivka direction

As of 4:00 PM on December 19, the situation at the front remains tense. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 52 combat engagements. The enemy is showing the highest assault activity in Donetsk Oblast, while continuing to terrorize the border areas of Sumy Oblast with artillery shelling. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The largest number of assaults was recorded in the Kostiantynivka direction – here the occupiers tried to break through the defense 15 times in the areas of Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Ivanopillia. Three battles are still ongoing. The pressure is not subsiding in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks near Rodynske and Udachne, preventing the enemy from advancing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders made 9 attempts to storm, using aviation – in particular, Pidhavrylivka came under attack by KABs. In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped 5 enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and Prylipka.

Situation in other areas

Lyman and Sloviansk directions: the enemy carried out a series of attacks towards Lyman and Serebrianka, some battles are still ongoing.

Kupiansk direction: the occupiers tried to break through to the settlement of Pishchane.

Huliaipole direction: 3 assaults repelled, 2 more engagements continue; enemy aircraft are actively shelling Huliaipole and Vozdvyzhivka.

Relative calm in the Kramatorsk, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskyi directions, where no active combat engagements were recorded as of 4:00 PM.

In the southern part of Pokrovsk, there are battles, in Myrnohrad, isolated cases of enemy infiltration are being eliminated - "East" group