General Staff Report: Over 50 clashes recorded at the front, the hottest spot is the Kostiantynivka direction

Exclusive
02:21 PM • 2118 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 3374 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8916 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12097 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10276 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15452 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10167 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7852 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23201 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20195 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12649 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6636 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16620 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 13710 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15865 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56450 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38458 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 36969 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43343 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48341 views
General Staff Report: Over 50 clashes recorded at the front, the hottest spot is the Kostiantynivka direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

As of 4:00 PM on December 19, 52 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy is showing the greatest assault activity in Donetsk Oblast, terrorizing the border areas of Sumy Oblast with artillery shelling.

General Staff Report: Over 50 clashes recorded at the front, the hottest spot is the Kostiantynivka direction

As of 4:00 PM on December 19, the situation at the front remains tense. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 52 combat engagements. The enemy is showing the highest assault activity in Donetsk Oblast, while continuing to terrorize the border areas of Sumy Oblast with artillery shelling. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The largest number of assaults was recorded in the Kostiantynivka direction – here the occupiers tried to break through the defense 15 times in the areas of Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Ivanopillia. Three battles are still ongoing. The pressure is not subsiding in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks near Rodynske and Udachne, preventing the enemy from advancing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders made 9 attempts to storm, using aviation – in particular, Pidhavrylivka came under attack by KABs. In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped 5 enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and Prylipka.

Situation in other areas

  • Lyman and Sloviansk directions: the enemy carried out a series of attacks towards Lyman and Serebrianka, some battles are still ongoing.
    • Kupiansk direction: the occupiers tried to break through to the settlement of Pishchane.
      • Huliaipole direction: 3 assaults repelled, 2 more engagements continue; enemy aircraft are actively shelling Huliaipole and Vozdvyzhivka.
        • Relative calm in the Kramatorsk, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskyi directions, where no active combat engagements were recorded as of 4:00 PM.

          In the southern part of Pokrovsk, there are battles, in Myrnohrad, isolated cases of enemy infiltration are being eliminated - "East" group19.12.25, 12:18 • 2430 views

          Stepan Haftko

          War in Ukraine
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Skirmishes
          Pokrovsk
          Donetsk Oblast
          Sloviansk
          Sumy Oblast
          General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Myrnohrad
          Gulyaypole
          Kramatorsk
          Kupiansk