Pokrovsk direction accounted for almost a third of 139 battles per day: General Staff map

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
December 8, 07:50 PM • 12810 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 24300 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 23461 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 29072 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 28810 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 31650 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 40921 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 37219 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18818 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 37478 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026PhotoDecember 8, 08:46 PM • 10312 views
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 10690 views
Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including childrenDecember 8, 09:21 PM • 7026 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoDecember 8, 09:42 PM • 10710 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 9032 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 12309 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 40914 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 37212 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 37471 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 48480 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Brussels
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 16259 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 48480 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 59514 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 69714 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 70419 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
KAB-250
FGM-148 Javelin
The Diplomat

Pokrovsk direction accounted for almost a third of 139 battles per day: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 139 combat engagements per day, almost a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched missile and air strikes and used kamikaze drones.

Pokrovsk direction accounted for almost a third of 139 battles per day: General Staff map

The hottest spot on the front remains the Pokrovsk direction, where almost a third of all 139 battles took place last day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 9, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 139 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 80 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and dropped 208 guided bombs. In addition, 6254 kamikaze drones were used for attacks and 4128 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, 88 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Kurylivka, Kharkiv region; Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; Ternuvate, Kosivtseve, Rizdvyanka, Zaliznychne, Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

"Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three artillery systems, two UAV control points, and four areas of concentration of enemy personnel," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement was recorded last day. The enemy launched an air strike, dropping three guided aerial bombs and carried out 151 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Otradne, and Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, four enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Drobysheve, Zarichne, and towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions last day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 43 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Verbove, Rybne, Krasnohirske, and Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Pryvilne, Huliaipole, and towards the settlement of Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place last day - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost over 900 soldiers and hundreds of UAVs on December 8 - General Staff09.12.25, 07:34 • 1222 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Village
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Zaporizhzhia