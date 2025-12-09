Pokrovsk direction accounted for almost a third of 139 battles per day: General Staff map

The hottest spot on the front remains the Pokrovsk direction, where almost a third of all 139 battles took place last day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 9, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 139 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 80 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and dropped 208 guided bombs. In addition, 6254 kamikaze drones were used for attacks and 4128 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, 88 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Kurylivka, Kharkiv region; Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; Ternuvate, Kosivtseve, Rizdvyanka, Zaliznychne, Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

"Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three artillery systems, two UAV control points, and four areas of concentration of enemy personnel," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement was recorded last day. The enemy launched an air strike, dropping three guided aerial bombs and carried out 151 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, eight combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Otradne, and Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, four enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Drobysheve, Zarichne, and towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions last day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 43 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Verbove, Rybne, Krasnohirske, and Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Pryvilne, Huliaipole, and towards the settlement of Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place last day - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

