106 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Since the beginning of this day, 106 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 105 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Otradne, and towards Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and towards Hlushkivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Derylove, and Kolodiazi. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks. The invading units tried to advance near Dronivka, Serebryanka, and towards Siversk; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two attacks near the settlements of Novomarkove and Vasiukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Yalta, and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 26 enemy attacks; two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Pryvilne, Rybne, and Krasnohirske. Our soldiers repelled five enemy assaults; four more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Dobropillia, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks; one more battle is ongoing.

In other directions, there were no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

