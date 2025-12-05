106 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
02:41 PM • 1504 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
11:17 AM • 17102 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 18127 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 23947 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 37137 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 45811 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 39227 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 67277 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34902 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57850 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.1m/s
82%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 31933 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 18120 views
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepStatePhotoDecember 5, 08:25 AM • 8796 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoDecember 5, 08:47 AM • 18357 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 14932 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 15176 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 17062 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 32167 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 67263 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 51222 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 5606 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 18334 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 24184 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 38105 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 38169 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Unmanned aerial vehicle

106 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Since the beginning of the day, 106 combat engagements have been recorded on the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The occupiers carried out two air strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs, and 105 shellings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's positions.

106 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Since the beginning of this day, 106 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 105 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, Otradne, and towards Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and towards Hlushkivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Derylove, and Kolodiazi. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks. The invading units tried to advance near Dronivka, Serebryanka, and towards Siversk; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two attacks near the settlements of Novomarkove and Vasiukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 28 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Yalta, and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 26 enemy attacks; two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Pryvilne, Rybne, and Krasnohirske. Our soldiers repelled five enemy assaults; four more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Dobropillia, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks; one more battle is ongoing.

In other directions, there were no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses on December 4: minus 1240 soldiers, 424 UAVs and an aircraft05.12.25, 07:15 • 3496 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk