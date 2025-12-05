$42.200.13
December 4, 08:25 PM • 11152 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 18455 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 18553 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 31995 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 25841 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 39484 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 22267 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22131 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 22324 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 31568 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
The Diplomat

Enemy losses on December 4: minus 1240 soldiers, 424 UAVs and an aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

On December 4, Russian troops suffered significant losses: 1240 soldiers, 424 UAVs, and 1 aircraft. The total combat losses of the enemy since 24.02.22 reached 1,178,610 liquidated personnel.

Enemy losses on December 4: minus 1240 soldiers, 424 UAVs and an aircraft

On December 4, Russian troops lost 1,240 soldiers, 424 UAVs, and 1 aircraft in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.12.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1178610 (+1240) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11396 (0)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23686 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒  34843 (+34)
          • MLRS ‒  1558 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒  1253 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  431 (+1)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  86900 (+424)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4024 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  68907 (+94)
                            • special equipment ‒  4014 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of Donetsk Oblast. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.

