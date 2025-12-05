Enemy losses on December 4: minus 1240 soldiers, 424 UAVs and an aircraft
On December 4, Russian troops suffered significant losses: 1240 soldiers, 424 UAVs, and 1 aircraft. The total combat losses of the enemy since 24.02.22 reached 1,178,610 liquidated personnel.
On December 4, Russian troops lost 1,240 soldiers, 424 UAVs, and 1 aircraft in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.12.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1178610 (+1240) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11396 (0)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23686 (+1)
- artillery systems ‒ 34843 (+34)
- MLRS ‒ 1558 (+2)
- air defense systems ‒ 1253 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 431 (+1)
- helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 86900 (+424)
- cruise missiles ‒ 4024 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 68907 (+94)
- special equipment ‒ 4014 (+2)
Data is being updated.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of Donetsk Oblast. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.
