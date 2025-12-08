Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including children

$42.060.13
07:50 PM
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
06:20 PM
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 8300 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 32622 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 31213 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 32460 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 41036 views
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 10898 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 41036 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 56779 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 66996 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 67718 views
Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

On December 8, Kramatorsk was hit by a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb with UMPK, striking a residential building. Four people, including two children, were injured, and at least five multi-story buildings were damaged.

Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including children

On Monday, December 8, the enemy launched a guided aerial bomb attack on the city of Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), injuring four people, two of whom are children. This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russians used a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb with UMPK, hitting the adjacent territory of a two-story residential building.

A man born in 1980 and a woman born in 1985, a boy born in 2017 and a girl born in 2019 were injured. Also, at least five multi-story residential buildings were previously damaged.

- the message says.

It is indicated that all necessary services worked at the scene, law enforcement officers documented another war crime of Russia against the civilian population of Kramatorsk.

Recall

The day before, the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was left without electricity after an emergency shutdown. Russian troops launched three strikes, damaging a multi-story building, two residential buildings, and a gas station.

Kramatorsk suffered a massive attack: 7 drones hit the city in half an hour, a man died11.11.25, 03:30 • 16961 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
KAB-250
Donetsk Oblast
Kramatorsk