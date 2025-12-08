Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including children

On Monday, December 8, the enemy launched a guided aerial bomb attack on the city of Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), injuring four people, two of whom are children. This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russians used a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb with UMPK, hitting the adjacent territory of a two-story residential building.

A man born in 1980 and a woman born in 1985, a boy born in 2017 and a girl born in 2019 were injured. Also, at least five multi-story residential buildings were previously damaged. - the message says.

It is indicated that all necessary services worked at the scene, law enforcement officers documented another war crime of Russia against the civilian population of Kramatorsk.

Recall

The day before, the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was left without electricity after an emergency shutdown. Russian troops launched three strikes, damaging a multi-story building, two residential buildings, and a gas station.

