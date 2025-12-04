$42.200.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

131 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

Since the beginning of the day, 131 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, where the Defense Forces repelled numerous attacks.

131 combat engagements took place at the front: the enemy is actively operating in three directions

In total, since the beginning of the day, 131 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 98 shellings, including one from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Izbytske, Prylipky, and Synelnykove. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Drobycheve, Zarichne, and Oleksandrivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Siversk. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped 13 enemy offensive actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Mykolaipillia, Torske, and in the direction of Berestok and Sofiivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 46 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Vilne, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Svitle, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 40 attacks. In this direction, search and strike operations of the Defense Forces are ongoing in the area of Pokrovsk. The enemy is suffering losses.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 17 times in the areas of Zeleny Hai, Yalta, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Vyshneve, Pavlivka, Krasnohirske, and Rybne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five Russian attacks in the areas of Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, and in the direction of Pryluky. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement has taken place so far in the area of Prymorske. The settlements of Stepnohirsk, Hryhorivka, and Veselianka were subjected to enemy guided bomb strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
