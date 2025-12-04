General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russians lost another 1140 servicemen in a day

Over the past day, December 3, the Defense Forces of Ukraine killed and wounded 1,140 Russian occupiers. Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 29 artillery systems and 3 enemy tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.12.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1,177,370 (+1,140) people;

tanks – 11,396 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,685 (+3) units;

artillery systems – 34,809 (+29) units;

MLRS – 1,556 (+1) units;

air defense systems – 1,253 (+0) units;

aircraft – 430 (+0) units;

helicopters – 347 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 86,476 (+245) units;

cruise missiles – 4,024 (+0) units;

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;

submarines – 1 (+0) unit;

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 68,813 (+125) units;

special equipment – 4,012 (+0) units.

The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

As of 10:00 PM on December 3, 2025, 158 combat engagements took place during the day, the enemy increased the use of kamikaze drones and concentrated activity in Donetsk region. The General Staff confirmed the damage to oil depots in the Tambov and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation.

