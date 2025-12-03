November became the most intense month in terms of the number of combat engagements at the front in 2025 – Ministry of Defense

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 736 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 3122 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 6732 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 10708 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 15963 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 19469 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 22287 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28479 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36027 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29958 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 43227 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 27859 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 13063 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 20460 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 13627 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution01:24 PM • 6738 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 20496 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 43266 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 46770 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 55923 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Pokrovsk
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 56622 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 58864 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 113839 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 87560 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 103292 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Diia (service)
FAB-500

November became the most intense month in terms of the number of combat engagements at the front in 2025 – Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

November 2025 was marked by the highest intensity of combat operations at the front, recording 5,990 combat engagements. November 28 became the hottest day with 311 clashes.

November became the most intense month in terms of the number of combat engagements at the front in 2025 – Ministry of Defense

November 2025 became the month of the greatest intensity of combat operations on the front since the beginning of the year, reported the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. Throughout the autumn, enemy activity grew, and in November, the number of recorded combat engagements exceeded all average monthly indicators, writes UNN.

Details According to the General Staff of the AFU, 5,990 combat engagements were recorded over 30 days in November. The "hottest" day was November 28, when 311 clashes with Russian occupiers were recorded. In addition to direct clashes, the enemy actively used fire means throughout the month: Carried out about 128,000 shellings in total. Inflicted over 1,600 aerial strikes. Used multiple launch rocket systems more than 3,200 times.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine