November became the most intense month in terms of the number of combat engagements at the front in 2025 – Ministry of Defense

November 2025 became the month of the greatest intensity of combat operations on the front since the beginning of the year, reported the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. Throughout the autumn, enemy activity grew, and in November, the number of recorded combat engagements exceeded all average monthly indicators, writes UNN.

Details According to the General Staff of the AFU, 5,990 combat engagements were recorded over 30 days in November. The "hottest" day was November 28, when 311 clashes with Russian occupiers were recorded. In addition to direct clashes, the enemy actively used fire means throughout the month: Carried out about 128,000 shellings in total. Inflicted over 1,600 aerial strikes. Used multiple launch rocket systems more than 3,200 times.