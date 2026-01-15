$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:44 PM • 8768 views
Poland urges its citizens to leave Iran immediately

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged its citizens to leave Iran immediately and to refrain from traveling to the country. The reason is the unstable internal situation and the increased level of danger in the region.

Poland urges its citizens to leave Iran immediately

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland has urged its citizens to immediately leave Iran. This was stated in a message from the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social network X, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Poles are also advised to refrain from traveling to this country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges everyone to leave Iran immediately and advises against any travel to the country. The internal situation in Iran is unstable

- the message says.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has raised the level of danger due to the unstable security situation in the region. Despite this, citizens who still decide to stay in Iran are advised to exercise extreme caution, avoid crowded places, and constantly monitor updates from official diplomatic missions.

Recall

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommended that citizens leave Iran due to the deteriorating security situation.

US could attack Iran within 24 hours – Reuters14.01.26, 19:24 • 3316 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Poland