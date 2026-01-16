US sends aircraft carrier to Middle East amid Trump's threats to Iran

The United States is increasing its military presence in the Middle East region. According to the New York Times and Axios, an aircraft carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has begun redeploying from the South China Sea to the area of responsibility of the US Central Command. This is reported by UNN.

The aircraft carrier is expected to arrive at its destination in about a week. The strike group includes:

Thousands of troops and dozens of fighter jets;

Escort destroyers and at least one attack submarine;

Additional air defense assets and missile systems.

Despite the lack of official confirmation from the Pentagon, satellite images have recorded the group's westward movement. Personnel are also reportedly being redeployed from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as a precautionary measure in case of Iranian retaliatory strikes.

Although the White House is considering a "swift and decisive" military strike, diplomatic channels remain open. In particular, Israel has asked the US to postpone an attack to better prepare for possible retaliation from Iran.

