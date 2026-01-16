$43.180.08
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US sends aircraft carrier to Middle East amid Trump's threats to Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The US is increasing its military presence in the Middle East by redeploying the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group. This comes amid possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.

US sends aircraft carrier to Middle East amid Trump's threats to Iran

The United States is increasing its military presence in the Middle East region. According to the New York Times and Axios, an aircraft carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has begun redeploying from the South China Sea to the area of responsibility of the US Central Command. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The aircraft carrier is expected to arrive at its destination in about a week. The strike group includes:

  • Thousands of troops and dozens of fighter jets;
    • Escort destroyers and at least one attack submarine;
      • Additional air defense assets and missile systems.

        Russia at UN accused US of interfering in Iran's affairs and attempting to overthrow the government16.01.26, 00:13 • 2284 views

        Despite the lack of official confirmation from the Pentagon, satellite images have recorded the group's westward movement. Personnel are also reportedly being redeployed from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as a precautionary measure in case of Iranian retaliatory strikes.

        Although the White House is considering a "swift and decisive" military strike, diplomatic channels remain open. In particular, Israel has asked the US to postpone an attack to better prepare for possible retaliation from Iran. 

        US threatens decisive action against Iran at UN Security Council, while Russia is the only one to support Tehran16.01.26, 02:11 • 2482 views

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the World
        Skirmishes
        Israel
        The New York Times
        United States Central Command
        The Pentagon
        White House
        South China Sea
        Qatar
        United States
        Iran