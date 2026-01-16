US threatens decisive action against Iran at UN Security Council, while Russia is the only one to support Tehran

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, the United States issued a stern warning to Tehran. US Ambassador Mike Voltz stated that Donald Trump's administration is ready for decisive action if the Iranian regime does not stop the bloody suppression of protests, in which, according to activists, at least 2,677 people have already died. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking to Council members, Mike Voltz emphasized that the White House's position remains uncompromising, despite certain signals of de-escalation.

President Trump is a man of action, not endless talks. He has made it clear that all options to stop the massacre are being considered. And no one should know this better than the leadership of the Iranian regime. - emphasized the American diplomat.

Testimony of dissidents and accusations against Iran

At the initiative of the United States, Iranian dissidents spoke at the meeting. Activist Masih Alinejad addressed the Iranian representative directly, recalling the assassination attempts on her life in Brooklyn, organized by Tehran's special services. Another activist, Ahmad Batebi, spoke about torture in Iranian prisons and called on the United States not to abandon the protesters.

In response, Iran's Deputy Ambassador Hossein Darzi accused Washington of trying to destabilize the country under the guise of a "humanitarian narrative." Russia was the only state in the Council that supported Iran, calling the US actions "interference in internal affairs."

Concerns of allies in the region

While the US is escalating its rhetoric, the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt have expressed concern to Donald Trump about possible military intervention. Arab countries fear that any direct attack by the US would provoke an economic crisis and destabilize the entire Middle East. Currently, strict censorship and communication restrictions continue to operate in Iran, making it difficult to obtain up-to-date data on the number of casualties.

