Russia at UN accused US of interfering in Iran's affairs and attempting to overthrow the government

Russia's Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated during an emergency meeting of the Security Council that Moscow fully supports Tehran's position. The Russian side claims that the United States is using the internal situation in Iran to destabilize the country and remove the current government. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Nebenzya accused the US of playing the role of a "global judge" and called for an end to actions leading to escalation. According to the Russian representative, the UN meeting was convened solely to justify aggression and interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

Hostile external forces are trying to use the current situation to overthrow a government they deem undesirable and destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran as a sovereign and independent state - Nebenzya stated.

He also added that Washington's policy "risks plunging the region into even bloodier chaos - chaos that could easily spread beyond its borders."

The Russian delegation called on UN members to prevent a large-scale escalation and supported Tehran's version that street protests in the country escalated into armed unrest. Nebenzya emphasized that the events of recent days went beyond peaceful protests due to the use of firearms, the killing of law enforcement officers, and the arson of government buildings.

