$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:04 PM • 260 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 11567 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 20874 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 52924 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 65645 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 36244 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33079 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52184 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41865 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 43800 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Lutsk, a man shot a police officer who shielded a woman and childJanuary 15, 12:54 PM • 4708 views
MFA summons head of ICRC delegation for explanations over shameful statements about strikes on Russian infrastructureJanuary 15, 01:25 PM • 4054 views
The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - the city authorities have lost time: Zelenskyy on the energy situationJanuary 15, 01:40 PM • 4250 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 6994 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11149 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11168 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 45240 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 52926 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 65648 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 59761 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Petr Pavel
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 7028 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22437 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44223 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78000 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 68972 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Nord Stream

Russia at UN accused US of interfering in Iran's affairs and attempting to overthrow the government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Russia's Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that the US is using the situation in Iran to destabilize the country. He accused the US of interfering in internal affairs and called for an end to the escalation.

Russia at UN accused US of interfering in Iran's affairs and attempting to overthrow the government
Photo: Reuters

Russia's Ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated during an emergency meeting of the Security Council that Moscow fully supports Tehran's position. The Russian side claims that the United States is using the internal situation in Iran to destabilize the country and remove the current government. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Nebenzya accused the US of playing the role of a "global judge" and called for an end to actions leading to escalation. According to the Russian representative, the UN meeting was convened solely to justify aggression and interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

Russia mocks the US: UN should monitor attacks on ships in the Caribbean, not the Red Sea14.01.26, 21:05 • 4778 views

Hostile external forces are trying to use the current situation to overthrow a government they deem undesirable and destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran as a sovereign and independent state

- Nebenzya stated.

He also added that Washington's policy "risks plunging the region into even bloodier chaos - chaos that could easily spread beyond its borders."

The Russian delegation called on UN members to prevent a large-scale escalation and supported Tehran's version that street protests in the country escalated into armed unrest. Nebenzya emphasized that the events of recent days went beyond peaceful protests due to the use of firearms, the killing of law enforcement officers, and the arson of government buildings.

Without direct intervention: Russia helps Iran suppress protests - Media15.01.26, 20:48 • 1908 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Skirmishes
United Nations
United States
Iran