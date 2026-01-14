Russia mocks the US: UN should monitor attacks on ships in the Caribbean, not the Red Sea

$43.180.08
05:38 PM • 3716 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 7730 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
04:42 PM • 9218 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 11540 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
02:35 PM • 13235 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 12669 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 13175 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
01:16 PM • 12009 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
January 14, 12:53 PM • 18639 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM • 10374 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Electricity outage schedules
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:53 PM • 18629 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 24803 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 38211 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 52478 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 65232 views
Russia mocks the US: UN should monitor attacks on ships in the Caribbean, not the Red Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The UN Security Council asked Secretary-General Guterres to provide monthly reports on Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. In response, Russia suggested the Council monitor the Caribbean, where the US is striking drug traffickers.

Russia mocks the US: UN should monitor attacks on ships in the Caribbean, not the Red Sea

The UN Security Council on Wednesday asked UN Secretary-General António Guterres to continue providing monthly reports on any further attacks by Yemeni Houthis on ships in the Red Sea, which prompted Russia to mock the United States. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

We believe that in modern realities, it would be more appropriate for the Security Council to monitor attacks on commercial shipping in the Caribbean, rather than in the Red Sea.

- said Anna Evstigneeva, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, addressing the 15 members of the Council.

Since September, the United States has been conducting a campaign of strikes against suspected drug traffickers off the coast of Venezuela. About 20 strikes have been carried out, killing more than 80 people. The US has also seized five tankers, intensifying efforts to limit Venezuelan oil exports.

The United States, speaking in the Security Council after Russia, did not respond to the Russian jab.

US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Jennifer Lochetta stated that the adopted resolution "reaffirms the Council's responsibility for constant vigilance against the Houthi terrorist threat to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and adjacent waters."

"Protecting freedom of navigation is a key element of international peace and security," she emphasized.

Dozens of ships anchored off Iranian ports due to rising tensions with the US14.01.26, 20:40 • 572 views

For the past two years, Guterres has reported monthly to the Security Council on attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group. The resolution adopted on Wednesday obliges him to continue these reports for another six months.

The Security Council took action in January 2024 after Houthi attacks disrupted maritime trade, forcing some shipping companies to reroute from the Red Sea to longer routes, threatening rising energy and food prices.

The Houthis declared their intention to attack vessels linked to Israel or those heading to Israeli ports, in support of the Palestinian group Hamas in the war with Israel in Gaza. At the same time, many of the attacked vessels had no connection to Israel. No attacks have been recorded in recent months.

Houthis released the crew of the Greek vessel Eternity C, attacked in the Red Sea03.12.25, 22:10 • 4948 views

Olga Rozgon

Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Energy
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
United Nations Security Council
Israel
António Guterres
Reuters
United Nations
Venezuela
United States
Iran