Russia mocks the US: UN should monitor attacks on ships in the Caribbean, not the Red Sea

The UN Security Council on Wednesday asked UN Secretary-General António Guterres to continue providing monthly reports on any further attacks by Yemeni Houthis on ships in the Red Sea, which prompted Russia to mock the United States. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

We believe that in modern realities, it would be more appropriate for the Security Council to monitor attacks on commercial shipping in the Caribbean, rather than in the Red Sea. - said Anna Evstigneeva, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, addressing the 15 members of the Council.

Since September, the United States has been conducting a campaign of strikes against suspected drug traffickers off the coast of Venezuela. About 20 strikes have been carried out, killing more than 80 people. The US has also seized five tankers, intensifying efforts to limit Venezuelan oil exports.

The United States, speaking in the Security Council after Russia, did not respond to the Russian jab.

US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Jennifer Lochetta stated that the adopted resolution "reaffirms the Council's responsibility for constant vigilance against the Houthi terrorist threat to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and adjacent waters."

"Protecting freedom of navigation is a key element of international peace and security," she emphasized.

For the past two years, Guterres has reported monthly to the Security Council on attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group. The resolution adopted on Wednesday obliges him to continue these reports for another six months.

The Security Council took action in January 2024 after Houthi attacks disrupted maritime trade, forcing some shipping companies to reroute from the Red Sea to longer routes, threatening rising energy and food prices.

The Houthis declared their intention to attack vessels linked to Israel or those heading to Israeli ports, in support of the Palestinian group Hamas in the war with Israel in Gaza. At the same time, many of the attacked vessels had no connection to Israel. No attacks have been recorded in recent months.

