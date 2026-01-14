Dozens of ships anchored off Iranian ports due to rising tensions with the US

According to shipping data and sources, dozens of commercial vessels have anchored outside Iranian ports in recent days due to rising tensions with the United States. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that such movements were precautionary measures, given the tensions amid ongoing protests in Iran, shipping sources said. Port restrictions are significant because they carry a higher risk of collateral damage in the event of airstrikes on nearby infrastructure.

The US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East, a US official said on Wednesday after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned its neighbors it would strike US bases if Washington attacked Iran.

The country relies on maritime trade for imports, using dry bulk carriers, general cargo vessels, and container ships, as well as oil tankers for oil exports.

US could attack Iran within 24 hours – Reuters

The number of tankers entering Iran's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), a stretch of waterways along the Persian Gulf and Caspian Sea extending up to 24 miles and beyond the local territorial limits of 12 nautical miles, increased from 1 vessel to 36 tankers between January 6 and 12, according to an analysis by maritime intelligence provider Pole Star Global.

According to MarineTraffic data, at least 25 dry bulk carriers were in Iran's EEZ near the main port of Bandar Imam Khomeini. Another 25 vessels, including container ships and cargo ships, anchored further south of Bandar Abbas port, MarineTraffic data shows. In June 2025, Israel launched airstrikes on targets in Bandar Abbas, where unexplained explosions in April killed at least 70 people, and authorities did not rule out the possibility of sabotage.

Trump announces decisive measures if protesters are executed in Iran

As Iran's leadership tries to quell the worst unrest the Islamic Republic has faced, Tehran is seeking to deter repeated threats from US President Donald Trump to intervene in defense of anti-government protesters.

The level of interference with GNSS navigation systems, including GPS, has risen to a "significant" level in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz over the past week, the US Navy's Combined Maritime Forces said on Monday.

"This is very likely due to force protection measures being taken in connection with the ongoing political tensions in the region. Vessels transiting this area may be affected," the note said.

Russian tanker seized by US enters UK waters