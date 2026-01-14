Dozens of ships anchored off Iranian ports due to rising tensions with the US

$43.180.08
05:38 PM • 2406 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 4870 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 6712 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 10366 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 12290 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 12295 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12912 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11900 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 17626 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM • 10320 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - BloombergJanuary 14, 08:52 AM • 15005 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 21499 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 8032 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 22775 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - KulykJanuary 14, 12:31 PM • 8320 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:53 PM • 17626 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 22920 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 37277 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 51518 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 64367 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24775 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 59463 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 52035 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56708 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 58019 views
Dozens of ships anchored off Iranian ports due to rising tensions with the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Dozens of commercial vessels have anchored outside Iranian ports due to rising tensions with the United States. This is a precautionary measure amid ongoing protests in Iran and potential airstrikes.

Dozens of ships anchored off Iranian ports due to rising tensions with the US

According to shipping data and sources, dozens of commercial vessels have anchored outside Iranian ports in recent days due to rising tensions with the United States. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that such movements were precautionary measures, given the tensions amid ongoing protests in Iran, shipping sources said. Port restrictions are significant because they carry a higher risk of collateral damage in the event of airstrikes on nearby infrastructure.

The US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East, a US official said on Wednesday after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned its neighbors it would strike US bases if Washington attacked Iran.

The country relies on maritime trade for imports, using dry bulk carriers, general cargo vessels, and container ships, as well as oil tankers for oil exports.

US could attack Iran within 24 hours – Reuters14.01.26, 19:24 • 1682 views

The number of tankers entering Iran's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), a stretch of waterways along the Persian Gulf and Caspian Sea extending up to 24 miles and beyond the local territorial limits of 12 nautical miles, increased from 1 vessel to 36 tankers between January 6 and 12, according to an analysis by maritime intelligence provider Pole Star Global.

According to MarineTraffic data, at least 25 dry bulk carriers were in Iran's EEZ near the main port of Bandar Imam Khomeini. Another 25 vessels, including container ships and cargo ships, anchored further south of Bandar Abbas port, MarineTraffic data shows. In June 2025, Israel launched airstrikes on targets in Bandar Abbas, where unexplained explosions in April killed at least 70 people, and authorities did not rule out the possibility of sabotage.

Trump announces decisive measures if protesters are executed in Iran14.01.26, 07:14 • 4716 views

As Iran's leadership tries to quell the worst unrest the Islamic Republic has faced, Tehran is seeking to deter repeated threats from US President Donald Trump to intervene in defense of anti-government protesters.

The level of interference with GNSS navigation systems, including GPS, has risen to a "significant" level in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz over the past week, the US Navy's Combined Maritime Forces said on Monday.

"This is very likely due to force protection measures being taken in connection with the ongoing political tensions in the region. Vessels transiting this area may be affected," the note said.

Russian tanker seized by US enters UK waters14.01.26, 18:23 • 2400 views

Olga Rozgon

