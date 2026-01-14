Russian tanker seized by US enters UK waters

A Russian oil tanker, seized by the United States in the Atlantic Ocean a few days ago, has arrived in British territorial waters for resupply, the UK Department for Transport announced. Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

The Bella 1 entered UK waters to replenish necessary supplies — including food and water for the crew — yesterday before continuing its journey. — the country's Department for Transport stated.

The tanker was escorted by a US Coast Guard vessel across the Atlantic Ocean and was eventually seized in international waters. The vessel, which industry databases show previously sailed under a false flag, changed it to a Russian one, meaning it is now registered in Russia.

The US has seized at least four oil tankers carrying or attempting to carry Venezuelan oil, blocking Latin American exports even before the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

"Shadow fleet" seeks protection in Russia after US tanker seizures - Bloomberg

The UK Department for Transport stated that the country is "stepping up" its response to so-called shadow fleet vessels — ships whose ownership and insurance are often unclear, and whose flags are questionable.

It is not reported where exactly the Bella 1, which was renamed Marinera during its pursuit across the Atlantic Ocean, will go. The vessel currently remains in UK waters.

The BBC reported its arrival in the UK on Tuesday, noting that the tanker is in the Moray Firth — relatively sheltered waters in northeast Scotland.

Recall

The Russian Foreign Ministry called the US seizure of the Marinera tanker in the Atlantic an "illegal act of force." The tanker was sailing under the Russian flag and was heading to a Russian port.