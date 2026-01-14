"Shadow fleet" seeks protection in Russia after US tanker seizures - Bloomberg

$43.180.08
January 13, 07:36 PM • 22385 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 27071 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 25525 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 28376 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 42238 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 26466 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 29857 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 35457 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 50998 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 38681 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Head of "Rossotrudnichestvo" admitted involvement of PMC in opening "Russian Houses" in AfricaJanuary 13, 09:39 PM • 12295 views
The real death toll in Iran could reach 20,000 people - CBS NewsJanuary 13, 09:59 PM • 6574 views
"Go f*** yourself, buddy": Trump swore and showed the middle finger to a Ford factory workerVideoJanuary 13, 10:32 PM • 5572 views
In Ternopil region, drivers fought after a road accident, a serviceman sustained facial injuriesJanuary 13, 11:03 PM • 10107 views
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideo01:53 AM • 14070 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 578 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 22385 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 42239 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 37500 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 70597 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 15412 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 50594 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 44067 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 49081 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 50682 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

"Shadow fleet" seeks protection in Russia after US tanker seizures - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

After the US seized tankers carrying Venezuelan oil, 26 vessels of the "shadow fleet" changed their registration to Russian. This provides them with political cover and increases geopolitical risks.

"Shadow fleet" seeks protection in Russia after US tanker seizures - Bloomberg

The "shadow fleet" of tankers transporting illegal oil worldwide is rushing to secure potential protection under the Russian flag after the US began seizing vessels involved in the Venezuelan oil trade, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to Starboard Maritime Intelligence, at least 26 vessels have changed their registration to Russian since the beginning of last month, with most of these changes occurring after the US seized the supertanker Skipper off the coast of Venezuela on December 10. This is 6 more than in November and only 14 in the previous five months.

About 13% of the nearly 1,500 tankers carrying Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil are already registered in Moscow, while the rest typically operate under the flags of smaller countries such as Panama, Guinea, and the Comoros. The use of false flags is also a common tactic of the "shadow fleet," allowing vessels to avoid compliance with regulations while appearing legitimate.

According to Charlie Brown, a senior advisor at United Against Nuclear Iran, which tracks the activities of the "shadow fleet," the recent rush by shipowners to register under the Russian flag is a calculation based on the belief that Moscow will provide political cover when other countries will not.

"This could offer a new potential solution for illicit 'shadow fleet' networks, but it also raises the stakes," he said. "Because it emphasizes that sanctions evasion is no longer just a problem of maritime compliance, but a strategic challenge involving state protection and geopolitical risks."

The US has already seized five tankers involved in the Venezuelan oil trade, and given US President Donald Trump's latest threat to impose tariffs on countries that buy Iranian goods, oil traders and shipowners are watching to see if the White House will pursue vessels carrying oil from the Islamic Republic.

The history and geographical spread of the 26 tankers that recently changed flags illustrate the growing risks. They are currently located all over the world, from the Baltic Sea to the Suez Canal and the Yellow Sea, although some of them may be falsifying their locations.

All of them are sanctioned by at least one Western government. Several names consistently emerge among current or former owners or managers: eight vessels are linked to Glory Shipping HK Ltd., registered in Hong Kong. Two Russian-registered firms – New Fleet Ltd. and North Fleet Ltd. – are each listed as new owners of three vessels, and their addresses appear to be in the same building as a unit of the Russian shipping company Sovcomflot in St. Petersburg, the publication writes.

Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ12.01.26, 16:07 • 23506 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
