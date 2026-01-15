Without direct intervention: Russia helps Iran suppress protests - Media

Russia actively supports Iran in suppressing protests by supplying weapons and control technologies. The Kremlin chooses discreet assistance instead of direct military intervention, preserving its own interests. This is reported by Foreign Policy, writes UNN.

According to the publication, Russia is not sending troops to Iran, but is actively helping the regime strengthen repressive mechanisms.

Moscow supplies automatic rifles, sniper rifles, armored vehicles, and helicopters, and also transfers technologies for internet control and countering protests - the publication emphasizes.

After previous waves of protests, an Iranian delegation visited subsidiaries of a Russian defense conglomerate, where they discussed tasers, flashbang grenades, and explosive charges designed to neutralize demonstrators with minimal political consequences.

Also, on January 8, a prolonged internet shutdown was introduced in Iran, which paralyzed society but allowed government platforms and banking systems to continue operating.

This provided the authorities with full control over communication and coordination of forces without direct external interference - the publication notes.

Russia also tries to support the regime diplomatically, using its rights as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to block or soften sanctions against Iran.

At the same time, direct military intervention by Moscow remains unlikely. The Kremlin chooses a strategy of indirect assistance to maintain a plausible distance from internal political repression.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected claims of mass casualties during the protests, calling it an "Israeli conspiracy." He claims that the number of deaths is significantly lower than reported by human rights activists.

