02:15 PM • 8754 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 15807 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 47364 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 59917 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 33714 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 32106 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 51015 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41212 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 42517 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 37067 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
The Kremlin does this deliberately and consistently: the SBU classified Russian attacks on energy infrastructure as crimes against humanityJanuary 15, 09:09 AM • 4354 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 41205 views
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 7774 views
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took placeJanuary 15, 11:34 AM • 5884 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+January 15, 11:42 AM • 19452 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 3012 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 41225 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 47361 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 59914 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 57867 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 2968 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 21256 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 43155 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 76985 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 68030 views
Without direct intervention: Russia helps Iran suppress protests - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Russia is actively helping Iran suppress protests by supplying weapons and internet control technologies. The Kremlin provides discreet assistance, avoiding direct military intervention.

Without direct intervention: Russia helps Iran suppress protests - Media

Russia actively supports Iran in suppressing protests by supplying weapons and control technologies. The Kremlin chooses discreet assistance instead of direct military intervention, preserving its own interests. This is reported by Foreign Policy, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Russia is not sending troops to Iran, but is actively helping the regime strengthen repressive mechanisms.

Moscow supplies automatic rifles, sniper rifles, armored vehicles, and helicopters, and also transfers technologies for internet control and countering protests

- the publication emphasizes.

After previous waves of protests, an Iranian delegation visited subsidiaries of a Russian defense conglomerate, where they discussed tasers, flashbang grenades, and explosive charges designed to neutralize demonstrators with minimal political consequences.

Also, on January 8, a prolonged internet shutdown was introduced in Iran, which paralyzed society but allowed government platforms and banking systems to continue operating.

This provided the authorities with full control over communication and coordination of forces without direct external interference

- the publication notes.

Russia also tries to support the regime diplomatically, using its rights as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to block or soften sanctions against Iran.

At the same time, direct military intervention by Moscow remains unlikely. The Kremlin chooses a strategy of indirect assistance to maintain a plausible distance from internal political repression.

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected claims of mass casualties during the protests, calling it an "Israeli conspiracy." He claims that the number of deaths is significantly lower than reported by human rights activists.

Killings in Iran are stopping, no plans for executions - Trump

Olga Rozgon

