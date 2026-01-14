Killings in Iran are stopping, no plans for executions - Trump

US President Donald Trump said he heard from "credible sources" that "killings in Iran are stopping," while thousands have died amid anti-government protests. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that Trump's statement came amid previous reports of thousands of deaths during anti-government protests.

We have been told that the killings in Iran are stopping. They have stopped. And there is no plan for executions. I was told this from a reliable source. We will find out. - the US President told reporters in the Oval Office.

He added that "there were supposed to be many executions today, but there won't be."

Recall

According to Reuters, the US may strike Iran within the next 24 hours.

Trump announces decisive measures if protesters are executed in Iran