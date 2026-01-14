$43.180.08
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Killings in Iran are stopping, no plans for executions - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

US President Donald Trump said that killings in Iran are stopping. According to him, there are no plans for executions.

Killings in Iran are stopping, no plans for executions - Trump

US President Donald Trump said he heard from "credible sources" that "killings in Iran are stopping," while thousands have died amid anti-government protests. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that Trump's statement came amid previous reports of thousands of deaths during anti-government protests.

We have been told that the killings in Iran are stopping. They have stopped. And there is no plan for executions. I was told this from a reliable source. We will find out.

- the US President told reporters in the Oval Office.

He added that "there were supposed to be many executions today, but there won't be."

Recall

According to Reuters, the US may strike Iran within the next 24 hours.

Trump announces decisive measures if protesters are executed in Iran14.01.26, 07:14 • 4992 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Donald Trump
Iran