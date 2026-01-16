Iranian dissident warns of "brutal massacre" in Iran and calls on the world to intervene

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad made a strong appeal to the international community. She compared the actions of the Iranian regime to the methods of Islamic State militants and warned of the threat of large-scale bloodshed in the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Details

Masih Alinejad emphasized that the Islamic Republic deserves the same treatment as terrorist groups, as only decisive steps can stop the violence. She stressed that the current situation requires immediate intervention from the world.

White House says 800 executions planned in Iran have been halted

This is how you save innocent lives - the activist stated, adding that without "serious measures" a "brutal massacre" would begin in Iran, the consequences of which would be catastrophic.

Demand for real support instead of statements

The dissident noted that the Iranian people demonstrate unity in their desire for freedom, but ordinary citizens remain defenseless against an armed army. Alinejad called on Security Council members to move from formal protests to concrete steps.

In the face of Iranian military weapons, they want action, not empty words and empty condemnations - she concluded.

Russia at UN accused US of interfering in Iran's affairs and attempting to overthrow the government