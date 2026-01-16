Iranian dissident warns of "brutal massacre" in Iran and calls on the world to intervene

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:04 PM • 890 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 12099 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 21391 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 53470 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 66139 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 36369 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33160 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52269 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41916 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 43906 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Lutsk, a man shot a police officer who shielded a woman and childJanuary 15, 12:54 PM • 5082 views
MFA summons head of ICRC delegation for explanations over shameful statements about strikes on Russian infrastructureJanuary 15, 01:25 PM • 4364 views
The situation in Kyiv is particularly difficult - the city authorities have lost time: Zelenskyy on the energy situationJanuary 15, 01:40 PM • 4550 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 7502 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11532 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 11546 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 45456 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 53476 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 66145 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 59898 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Iran
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 7522 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22517 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44302 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78066 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69033 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Fox News

Iranian dissident warns of "brutal massacre" in Iran and calls on the world to intervene

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad called on the UN Security Council for immediate intervention in the situation in Iran. She warned of the threat of a large-scale bloodshed if decisive measures are not taken.

Iranian dissident warns of "brutal massacre" in Iran and calls on the world to intervene

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad made a strong appeal to the international community. She compared the actions of the Iranian regime to the methods of Islamic State militants and warned of the threat of large-scale bloodshed in the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Details

Masih Alinejad emphasized that the Islamic Republic deserves the same treatment as terrorist groups, as only decisive steps can stop the violence. She stressed that the current situation requires immediate intervention from the world.

White House says 800 executions planned in Iran have been halted15.01.26, 21:10 • 1826 views

This is how you save innocent lives 

- the activist stated, adding that without "serious measures" a "brutal massacre" would begin in Iran, the consequences of which would be catastrophic.

Demand for real support instead of statements

The dissident noted that the Iranian people demonstrate unity in their desire for freedom, but ordinary citizens remain defenseless against an armed army. Alinejad called on Security Council members to move from formal protests to concrete steps.

In the face of Iranian military weapons, they want action, not empty words and empty condemnations

- she concluded. 

Russia at UN accused US of interfering in Iran's affairs and attempting to overthrow the government16.01.26, 00:13 • 336 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
United Nations Security Council
Iran