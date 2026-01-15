White House says 800 executions planned in Iran have been halted
Kyiv • UNN
Leavitt said the U.S. president and his team have told Iranian officials there would be "severe consequences" if the killing of protesters in Iran continued.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt announced that Iran had halted 800 planned executions after Donald Trump's statements about "serious consequences," UNN reports with reference to AP.
Trump threatened to act and told protesters that "help is on the way," but on Wednesday said he had credible information that the executions would be stopped.
"All options remain on the table for the president," Leavitt said.
