White House says 800 executions planned in Iran have been halted

02:15 PM • 9316 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 16421 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 48034 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 60621 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 34005 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 32264 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 51209 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41309 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 42688 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 37318 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Popular news
In Russia, the number of serious crimes has reached a 15-year high amid the war with Ukraine - CPDJanuary 15, 09:36 AM • 4086 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 41819 views
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 8462 views
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took placeJanuary 15, 11:34 AM • 6490 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+January 15, 11:42 AM • 19820 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 4080 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 41864 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 60621 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Yulia Tymoshenko
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Romania
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 3316 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 21420 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 43313 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 77119 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 68151 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Nord Stream
The Guardian

White House says 800 executions planned in Iran have been halted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Leavitt said the U.S. president and his team have told Iranian officials there would be "severe consequences" if the killing of protesters in Iran continued.

White House says 800 executions planned in Iran have been halted

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt announced that Iran had halted 800 planned executions after Donald Trump's statements about "serious consequences," UNN reports with reference to AP.

Leavitt said the US president and his team informed Iranian officials there would be "serious consequences" if the killings of protesters in Iran continued.

Killings in Iran are stopping, no plans for executions - Trump14.01.26, 23:59 • 10131 view

Trump threatened to act and told protesters that "help is on the way," but on Wednesday said he had credible information that the executions would be stopped.

"All options remain on the table for the president," Leavitt said.

Iran reopens airspace after closure amid threat of US attack - Al Jazeera15.01.26, 09:25 • 3634 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran