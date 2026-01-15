$43.180.08
Shahed-136

Iran reopens airspace after closure amid threat of US attack - Al Jazeera

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

Iran has announced the reopening of its airspace, which was closed to most flights due to threats of an attack by the United States. The ban was in effect from 1:45 AM to 4:00 AM and from 4:44 AM to 7:00 AM local time.

Iran reopens airspace after closure amid threat of US attack - Al Jazeera

The Iranian authorities have announced the opening of their airspace, which had previously been closed to most flights amid threats of an attack from the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Most flights were banned in Iranian airspace from 1:45 AM to 4:00 AM local time (10:15 PM to 00:30 AM GMT) and again from 4:44 AM to 7:00 AM (01:14 AM to 03:30 AM GMT) on Thursday, according to notices published by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the online service FlightRadar, as of 6:05 AM local time, only three aircraft were over Iran, while dozens of planes were flying around the country's borders. Iranian airspace was opened at approximately 7 AM local time.

Prior to that, the US and Great Britain withdrew some military personnel from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar after a high-ranking Iranian official stated that Tehran had warned of its intention to strike US forces in the Middle East if Trump launched a military operation.

A number of countries also issued warnings to their citizens in the region due to fears of an escalation of the conflict.

Subsequently, the media reported that Donald Trump had softened his rhetoric towards Tehran. He stated that he had received assurances from "important sources" that the killings of protesters in Iran had stopped.

Recall

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommended that citizens leave Iran due to the deteriorating security situation.

A similar appeal to its citizens was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

Yevhen Ustimenko

