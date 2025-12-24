Libyan army commander killed in Turkey: 'Black boxes' of plane found
Rescuers found the flight recorders of a private Falcon 50 jet that crashed near Ankara. The crash killed Libyan armed forces chief Lieutenant General Mohammed al-Haddad and four of his aides.
Details
The plane was en route to Tripoli after negotiations between the Libyan delegation and the Turkish military leadership. A few minutes after takeoff, the crew "requested an emergency landing due to an electrical malfunction," but contact with the aircraft was soon lost. The wreckage of the vessel was found in the Haymana area. A total of eight people were on board, including three crew members.
Course of investigation and official statements
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the recovery of the voice recorder and the "black box." According to him, "the processes of examination and evaluation of these devices have begun."
408 emergency service personnel are working at the three-square-kilometer crash site, and the area is being monitored by drones.
Libya's reaction
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah expressed "deep sadness and great sorrow" over the death of the commander. A Libyan delegation of 22 people has already arrived in Ankara to coordinate actions and identify the bodies of the deceased.
We pray for God's mercy for those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and express our condolences to their families
