Libyan army commander killed in Turkey: 'Black boxes' of plane found

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 1054 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 12118 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 11483 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 14625 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 31934 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 47951 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 64820 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 71611 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 42056 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 54341 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.4m/s
65%
764mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilitiesDecember 24, 04:01 AM • 11295 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 21941 views
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 4732 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 14917 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 15918 views
Publications
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 12123 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 64824 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 39897 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 71614 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 54343 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Mykhailo Fedorov
Thierry Breton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 14944 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 6046 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 32556 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 29662 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 32659 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
The New York Times

Libyan army commander killed in Turkey: 'Black boxes' of plane found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Rescuers found the flight recorders of a private Falcon 50 jet that crashed near Ankara. The crash killed Libyan armed forces chief Lieutenant General Mohammed al-Haddad and four of his aides.

Libyan army commander killed in Turkey: 'Black boxes' of plane found
Part of the aircraft fuselage found on the birch tree

Turkish rescuers have found the flight recorders of a private Falcon 50 jet that crashed near Ankara the day before. The crash killed Libyan armed forces chief Lieutenant General Mohammed al-Haddad and four of his aides. This was reported by Yahoo News, writes UNN.

Details

The plane was en route to Tripoli after negotiations between the Libyan delegation and the Turkish military leadership. A few minutes after takeoff, the crew "requested an emergency landing due to an electrical malfunction," but contact with the aircraft was soon lost. The wreckage of the vessel was found in the Haymana area. A total of eight people were on board, including three crew members.

Course of investigation and official statements

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the recovery of the voice recorder and the "black box." According to him, "the processes of examination and evaluation of these devices have begun."

Turkish Chief of General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu and Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad in Ankara. Photo: Reuters
Turkish Chief of General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu and Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad in Ankara. Photo: Reuters

408 emergency service personnel are working at the three-square-kilometer crash site, and the area is being monitored by drones.

Libya's reaction

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah expressed "deep sadness and great sorrow" over the death of the commander. A Libyan delegation of 22 people has already arrived in Ankara to coordinate actions and identify the bodies of the deceased. 

We pray for God's mercy for those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and express our condolences to their families 

– emphasized the prime minister.

Plane with Libyan army chief of staff on board crashed near Ankara, Turkey - Media23.12.25, 21:44 • 3728 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Electricity
Libya
Ankara
Turkey