Plane with Libyan army chief of staff on board crashed near Ankara, Turkey - Media
Kyiv • UNN
A private Falcon 50 aircraft carrying Libyan Chief of Staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad lost radar contact after taking off from Ankara. Contact with the plane, which was heading to Tripoli, was lost at 8:52 PM after an emergency landing request.
A private jet that departed from Ankara, carrying the Chief of Staff of Libya, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, lost radar contact. NTV reports this, according to UNN.
Details
According to the publication, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that the Chief of Staff of Libya, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, was on board the plane.
In his statement, Yerlikaya noted: "Today at 20:10, a Falcon 50 aircraft with tail number 9H-DFJ departed from Esenboğa Airport in Ankara, heading to Tripoli. At 20:52, contact with the aircraft was lost."
It is noted that an emergency landing request was received from the aircraft near Haymana; however, contact with the aircraft was subsequently lost.
There are five passengers on board the plane, including the Chief of Staff of the Libyan Armed Forces, General Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad.
The airspace over Ankara is closed for flights.
