Plane with Libyan army chief of staff on board crashed near Ankara, Turkey - Media

03:52 PM • 8266 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 13088 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 18596 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 27820 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 22555 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 27914 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 16585 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17372 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22866 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38413 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 20762 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPDDecember 23, 12:12 PM • 18700 views
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case02:45 PM • 10692 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 15372 views
Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custody03:22 PM • 4626 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 18597 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 15455 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 27820 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 27914 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 89410 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 20841 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 20789 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 24908 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 27038 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 49581 views
Plane with Libyan army chief of staff on board crashed near Ankara, Turkey - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

A private Falcon 50 aircraft carrying Libyan Chief of Staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad lost radar contact after taking off from Ankara. Contact with the plane, which was heading to Tripoli, was lost at 8:52 PM after an emergency landing request.

Plane with Libyan army chief of staff on board crashed near Ankara, Turkey - Media

A private jet that departed from Ankara, carrying the Chief of Staff of Libya, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, lost radar contact. NTV reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that the Chief of Staff of Libya, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, was on board the plane.

In his statement, Yerlikaya noted: "Today at 20:10, a Falcon 50 aircraft with tail number 9H-DFJ departed from Esenboğa Airport in Ankara, heading to Tripoli. At 20:52, contact with the aircraft was lost."

It is noted that an emergency landing request was received from the aircraft near Haymana; however, contact with the aircraft was subsequently lost.

There are five passengers on board the plane, including the Chief of Staff of the Libyan Armed Forces, General Mohammed Ali Ahmed al-Haddad.

he said.

The airspace over Ankara is closed for flights.

Recall

In Russia, an An-22 military transport aircraft crashed with crew members on board.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Libya
Ankara
Turkey