$43.270.03
50.920.34
07:44 PM • 5046 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 8802 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 11247 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 17016 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 19393 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 19833 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 22568 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 40563 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14748 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20913 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Oil prices rose due to Trump's ultimatum to Iran and the expiration of conflict resolution deadlines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Global oil prices rose after Trump's ultimatum to Iran regarding its nuclear program. The price of Brent crude exceeded $83 per barrel, as the market anticipates sanctions against Iran.

Oil prices rose due to Trump's ultimatum to Iran and the expiration of conflict resolution deadlines
Photo: Reuters

Global oil prices showed a sharp increase on Friday, February 20, after US President Donald Trump set a strict time limit for resolving the conflict over the Iranian nuclear program. The market reacted with an immediate rise in Brent crude oil futures. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil rose above $83 as traders began to factor in the possibility of strict sanctions against Iranian exports. Washington's ultimatum indicates a readiness for decisive action if Iran does not make significant concessions within the stipulated period, which could lead to the removal of significant volumes of oil from global supply chains.

Trump considers 'limited military operation' against Iran - WSJ20.02.26, 04:37 • 11245 views

Analysts note that such rhetoric from the White House brings volatility back to the market, which had previously been in a state of relative stability.

Consequences for global energy

Industry experts warn that setting a timeframe for Iran could provoke retaliatory measures from Tehran, including threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. This forces major oil buyers in Asia and Europe to seek alternative sources of supply, further pushing prices up. The situation remains tense, as any further escalation between the US and Iran in the coming weeks could trigger a new rally on energy exchanges.

Trump gave Iran a 10-15 day ultimatum, which could set the stage for attacks after the IAEA meeting - Bloomberg20.02.26, 16:24 • 2790 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Energy
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
Asia
Europe
United States
Iran