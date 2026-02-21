Elina Svitolina reached the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai

Photo: AP

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina secured a hard-fought victory over American Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the prestigious Dubai tournament, advancing to the final. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The match lasted three hours and ended with a score of 6:4, 6:7, 6:4 in favor of the Ukrainian. For Svitolina, this marks her third appearance in the final of this tournament, following her triumphant performances in 2017 and 2018.

Fight like Ukraine – this inscription was left by Elina on the camera after the exhausting match.

The decisive title match will be against another American representative, Jessica Pegula. Elina demonstrated incredible resilience in the second set, where despite losing match points, she managed to maintain the initiative and overcome her opponent in the final set.

The victory allowed the Ukrainian to significantly improve her position in the world rankings before the next major starts of the season.

