07:44 PM • 4776 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 8230 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
04:35 PM • 11055 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 16810 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 19260 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 19746 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 22463 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 40380 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14710 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20891 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Elina Svitolina reached the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Elina Svitolina defeated Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai with a score of 6:4, 6:7, 6:4. She will play in the final against Jessica Pegula.

Elina Svitolina reached the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina secured a hard-fought victory over American Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the prestigious Dubai tournament, advancing to the final. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The match lasted three hours and ended with a score of 6:4, 6:7, 6:4 in favor of the Ukrainian. For Svitolina, this marks her third appearance in the final of this tournament, following her triumphant performances in 2017 and 2018.

Fight like Ukraine

– this inscription was left by Elina on the camera after the exhausting match.

The decisive title match will be against another American representative, Jessica Pegula. Elina demonstrated incredible resilience in the second set, where despite losing match points, she managed to maintain the initiative and overcome her opponent in the final set.

The victory allowed the Ukrainian to significantly improve her position in the world rankings before the next major starts of the season.

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina becomes world number nine09.02.26, 10:47 • 3448 views

Stepan Haftko

