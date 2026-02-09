Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina becomes world number nine
Kyiv • UNN
Elina Svitolina has risen to 9th position in the WTA world rankings. This happened after her performance at the Australian Open, where she reached the semifinals.
Ukrainian Elina Svitolina improved her position in the top 10 best tennis players in the world according to WTA, writes UNN.
Details
Over the past week, Svitolina moved up one position and became the 9th racket of the world.
Svitolina's performance at the Australian Open, where she reached the semifinals, allowed her to return to the top 10 of the WTA ranking for the first time since October 2021.
Among other Ukrainians in the top 100 ranking:
- Marta Kostyuk (23rd place, -);
- Dayana Yastremska (42nd place, +1);
- Oleksandra Oliynykova (71, +20).