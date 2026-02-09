$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 9182 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 16571 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 33730 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 36254 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 34674 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 34278 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25842 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17563 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13180 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina becomes world number nine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

Elina Svitolina has risen to 9th position in the WTA world rankings. This happened after her performance at the Australian Open, where she reached the semifinals.

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina becomes world number nine

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina improved her position in the top 10 best tennis players in the world according to WTA, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past week, Svitolina moved up one position and became the 9th racket of the world.

Svitolina's performance at the Australian Open, where she reached the semifinals, allowed her to return to the top 10 of the WTA ranking for the first time since October 2021.

Svitolina finishes Australian Open run, losing to Sabalenka in semifinals29.01.26, 12:49 • 4030 views

Among other Ukrainians in the top 100 ranking:

  • Marta Kostyuk (23rd place, -);
    • Dayana Yastremska (42nd place, +1);
      • Oleksandra Oliynykova (71, +20).

        Julia Shramko

        Sports