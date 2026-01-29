Svitolina finishes Australian Open run, losing to Sabalenka in semifinals

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina concludes her performance at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals to neutral Aryna Sabalenka, writes UNN with reference to WTA.

Details

The Ukrainian lost to the world's number one player with a score of 6-2, 6-3.

Sabalenka, the champion of 2023 and 2024, reached her eighth Grand Slam final and is now awaiting the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina.

Recall

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, defeating Coco Gauff. She is expected to return to the top 10 of the PIF WTA rankings for the first time since October 2021.