10:21 AM • 5574 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 16737 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 5704 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 10807 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 15718 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 22510 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 29970 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 29406 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 25158 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 22172 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
Svitolina finishes Australian Open run, losing to Sabalenka in semifinals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina lost to Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-3 in the Australian Open semifinals. Sabalenka advanced to her eighth Grand Slam final.

Svitolina finishes Australian Open run, losing to Sabalenka in semifinals

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina concludes her performance at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals to neutral Aryna Sabalenka, writes UNN with reference to WTA.

Details

The Ukrainian lost to the world's number one player with a score of 6-2, 6-3.

Sabalenka, the champion of 2023 and 2024, reached her eighth Grand Slam final and is now awaiting the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina.

Recall

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, defeating Coco Gauff. She is expected to return to the top 10 of the PIF WTA rankings for the first time since October 2021.

Julia Shramko

Sports
