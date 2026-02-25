Turkish F-16 crashes during training, pilot killed - media

In the Turkish city of Balıkesir, an F-16 military fighter jet crashed during a routine training flight. This was reported by UNN with reference to Turkish media.

Details

It is noted that ambulances and police cars are at the scene of the accident near the Bursa-Izmir highway.

One of our F-16 aircraft, belonging to the squadron of the 9th Main Air Base Balıkesir, crashed while performing a mission around 00:50, and one of our pilots died a martyr's death. I pray to Allah for mercy for our martyr and express my condolences to his family. - said Mayor Ismail Ustaoğlu.

Recall

In November 2025, a C130 military transport aircraft, en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. The Turkish agency published the personal data of the servicemen who died as a result of the plane crash.

Turkey's Ministry of Defense stated that there were 20 people on board the military plane that crashed in Georgia