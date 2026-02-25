$43.300.02
February 24, 06:45 PM • 9260 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 15408 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 13766 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 13896 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 13122 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 13739 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 14489 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13329 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 25705 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13999 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Turkish F-16 crashes during training, pilot killed - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

In the Turkish city of Balıkesir, a military F-16 fighter jet crashed during a routine training flight. The pilot was killed, and emergency services are working at the scene.

Turkish F-16 crashes during training, pilot killed - media

In the Turkish city of Balıkesir, an F-16 military fighter jet crashed during a routine training flight. This was reported by UNN with reference to Turkish media.

Details

It is noted that ambulances and police cars are at the scene of the accident near the Bursa-Izmir highway.

One of our F-16 aircraft, belonging to the squadron of the 9th Main Air Base Balıkesir, crashed while performing a mission around 00:50, and one of our pilots died a martyr's death. I pray to Allah for mercy for our martyr and express my condolences to his family.

- said Mayor Ismail Ustaoğlu.

Recall

In November 2025, a C130 military transport aircraft, en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. The Turkish agency published the personal data of the servicemen who died as a result of the plane crash.

Turkey's Ministry of Defense stated that there were 20 people on board the military plane that crashed in Georgia11.11.25, 17:00 • 3654 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents