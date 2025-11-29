$42.190.00
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 4698 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 7016 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
11:00 AM • 9598 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 12136 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
08:59 AM • 13033 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15019 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 25218 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 35264 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 35666 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
November 28, 01:56 PM • 57489 views
Part of Kyiv's consumers left without heat due to Russian shelling - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

Due to the night shelling in Kyiv, some consumers in Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts were temporarily left without heat supply. Utility services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Part of Kyiv's consumers left without heat due to Russian shelling - KMDA

Residents of Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without heat supply due to a night shelling in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Some consumers in the city are temporarily without heat supply due to a night shelling in Kyiv. Currently, heat supply is not provided to some consumers in Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

- the report says.

City utility services are currently working on site: eliminating the consequences of the attack and will return heat to homes immediately after the elimination.

Also, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that the power supply to Kyivvodokanal's water supply facilities has been stabilized, and the pressure in the water supply networks in all districts of the city has been restored to the established normative indicators.

Currently, the capital's water supply is fully operational, and Kyivvodokanal's water pumping stations are operating normally.

- added the Kyiv City State Administration.

At the same time, DTEK noted that energy workers managed to restore electricity to more than 360,000 families after a massive attack. They added that DTEK energy workers are working in an enhanced mode.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29, 37 people were injured, and two died.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

