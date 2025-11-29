Part of Kyiv's consumers left without heat due to Russian shelling - KMDA

Residents of Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without heat supply due to a night shelling in Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Some consumers in the city are temporarily without heat supply due to a night shelling in Kyiv. Currently, heat supply is not provided to some consumers in Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. - the report says.

City utility services are currently working on site: eliminating the consequences of the attack and will return heat to homes immediately after the elimination.

Also, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that the power supply to Kyivvodokanal's water supply facilities has been stabilized, and the pressure in the water supply networks in all districts of the city has been restored to the established normative indicators.

Currently, the capital's water supply is fully operational, and Kyivvodokanal's water pumping stations are operating normally. - added the Kyiv City State Administration.

At the same time, DTEK noted that energy workers managed to restore electricity to more than 360,000 families after a massive attack. They added that DTEK energy workers are working in an enhanced mode.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29, 37 people were injured, and two died.