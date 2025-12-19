$42.340.00
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 6662 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10449 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13033 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 11020 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16440 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10403 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
10:10 AM • 8014 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23856 views
December 19, 09:00 AM
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20238 views
December 19, 06:45 AM
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
108 out of 160 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2650 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 160 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other drones on the night of December 19. Air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 108 enemy drones in the south and east of the country.

108 out of 160 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 160 drones overnight, 108 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 19 (from 6:30 p.m. on December 18), the enemy attacked with 160 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk, Millerovo - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 108 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the south and east of the country. 47 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 23 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

AFU eliminated 1220 occupiers and 141 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the AFU19.12.25, 07:37 • 3230 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine