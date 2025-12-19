108 out of 160 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 160 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other drones on the night of December 19. Air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 108 enemy drones in the south and east of the country.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 160 drones overnight, 108 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 19 (from 6:30 p.m. on December 18), the enemy attacked with 160 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk, Millerovo - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 108 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the south and east of the country. 47 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 23 locations
The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
