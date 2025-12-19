AFU eliminated 1220 occupiers and 141 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the AFU

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,220 Russian invaders and 141 units of enemy equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.12.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 11,194,520 (+1,220) people;

tanks – 11,433 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,768 (+10) units;

artillery systems – 35,250 (+18) units;

MLRS – 1,574 (+1) units;

air defense systems – 1,263 (+0) units;

aircraft – 432 (+0) units;

helicopters – 347 (+0) units;

operational-tactical UAVs – 92,142 (+426) units;

cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0) units;

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;

submarines – 2 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 70,591 (+111) units;

special equipment – 4,027 (+0) units.

The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the evening report as of 22:00 on December 18, 2025. During the day, 183 combat engagements were recorded. The Russian army continues massive attacks, using aviation and drones, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the offensive and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

