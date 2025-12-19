AFU eliminated 1220 occupiers and 141 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the AFU

$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 5474 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 7076 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10600 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13178 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11126 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16610 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10437 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8022 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23976 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20242 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Publications
Exclusives
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13389 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 8238 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 17438 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14987 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 17237 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 5406 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16588 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 17539 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23959 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50423 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56807 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38806 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37277 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43625 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48608 views
AFU eliminated 1220 occupiers and 141 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the AFU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3232 views

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 1220 Russian invaders and 141 units of enemy equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.12.25 amounted to over 11 million personnel.

AFU eliminated 1220 occupiers and 141 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the AFU

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,220 Russian invaders and 141 units of enemy equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.12.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about 11,194,520 (+1,220) people;
    • tanks – 11,433 (+1) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,768 (+10) units;
        • artillery systems – 35,250 (+18) units;
          • MLRS – 1,574 (+1) units;
            • air defense systems – 1,263 (+0) units;
              • aircraft – 432 (+0) units;
                • helicopters – 347 (+0) units;
                  • operational-tactical UAVs – 92,142 (+426) units;
                    • cruise missiles – 4,073 (+0) units;
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;
                        • submarines – 2 (+0) units;
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 70,591 (+111) units;
                            • special equipment – 4,027 (+0) units.

                              The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the evening report as of 22:00 on December 18, 2025. During the day, 183 combat engagements were recorded. The Russian army continues massive attacks, using aviation and drones, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the offensive and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

