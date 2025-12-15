133 out of 153 Russian drones neutralized, but there are hits in 10 locations: details from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
06:29 AM • 3876 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 15193 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 24979 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 23205 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 33295 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 37563 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 51441 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76540 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51914 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 48574 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.4m/s
87%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy congratulates Jewish communities and Jews on HanukkahDecember 14, 09:55 PM • 10497 views
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhotoDecember 14, 10:08 PM • 14174 views
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 11363 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation03:20 AM • 10091 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 11260 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 57643 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 72132 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 60402 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 69913 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 94394 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 12771 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 30403 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 32341 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 37032 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 71613 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
Shahed-136

133 out of 153 Russian drones neutralized, but there are hits in 10 locations: details from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

On the night of December 15, Russia attacked Ukraine with 153 attack UAVs, including about 90 "Shaheds". 133 were neutralized, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

133 out of 153 Russian drones neutralized, but there are hits in 10 locations: details from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 153 drones overnight, including about 90 "Shaheds", 133 were neutralized, but there were hits in 10 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 15 (from 18:00 on December 14), the enemy attacked with 153 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type and other types of UAVs from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, Shatalovo - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 133 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 17 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region causes train delays of over 6 hours15.12.25, 09:12 • 676 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Social network
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine