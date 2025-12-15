133 out of 153 Russian drones neutralized, but there are hits in 10 locations: details from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 153 drones overnight, including about 90 "Shaheds", 133 were neutralized, but there were hits in 10 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 15 (from 18:00 on December 14), the enemy attacked with 153 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type and other types of UAVs from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, Shatalovo - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 133 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 17 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region causes train delays of over 6 hours