Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region causes train delays of over 6 hours
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, due to enemy shelling, the contact network was de-energized, which led to train delays. Delays affect both long-distance and suburban routes, reaching up to 6 hours and 30 minutes.
A number of trains are delayed, including for more than 6 hours, due to an attack by Russian troops on the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
"As a result of the enemy shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region, we have a power outage in the contact network. Reserve diesel locomotives have already been deployed, railway power engineers are gradually restoring electric traction, but delays still persist," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.
In particular, as noted, this applies to trains passing through this region:
- No. 119 Dnipro — Kholm (+3 hours);
- No. 120 Kholm — Dnipro (+3:40);
- No. 75/76 Kyiv — Kryvyi Rih (+ 4:25);
- No. 37/38 Kyiv — Zaporizhzhia (+4:10);
- No. 79/80 Dnipro — Lviv (+6:30).
Some suburban trains, as reported, will also run with delays of 3-4 hours, referring to the direction of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.
In particular, train No. 6008 Pyatykhatky - Dnipro is delayed by 3 hours, and No. 6501 Pyatykhatky - Kryvyi Rih by 4 hours.
