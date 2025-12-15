Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region causes train delays of over 6 hours

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
06:29 AM • 2892 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 14285 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 24091 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 22348 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 32421 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 37152 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 51056 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 76257 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 51768 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 48294 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
98%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy congratulates Jewish communities and Jews on HanukkahDecember 14, 09:55 PM • 9716 views
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhotoDecember 14, 10:08 PM • 13456 views
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk regionDecember 15, 12:22 AM • 10717 views
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation03:20 AM • 8746 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhoto05:02 AM • 10565 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 57026 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 71251 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 59866 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 69382 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 93845 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Australia
Berlin
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 12445 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 30110 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 32065 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 36756 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 71312 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
United States dollar

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region causes train delays of over 6 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, due to enemy shelling, the contact network was de-energized, which led to train delays. Delays affect both long-distance and suburban routes, reaching up to 6 hours and 30 minutes.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region causes train delays of over 6 hours

A number of trains are delayed, including for more than 6 hours, due to an attack by Russian troops on the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of the enemy shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region, we have a power outage in the contact network. Reserve diesel locomotives have already been deployed, railway power engineers are gradually restoring electric traction, but delays still persist," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

In particular, as noted, this applies to trains passing through this region:

  • No. 119 Dnipro — Kholm (+3 hours);
    • No. 120 Kholm — Dnipro (+3:40);
      • No. 75/76 Kyiv — Kryvyi Rih (+ 4:25);
        • No. 37/38 Kyiv — Zaporizhzhia (+4:10);
          • No. 79/80 Dnipro — Lviv (+6:30).

            Some suburban trains, as reported, will also run with delays of 3-4 hours, referring to the direction of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

            In particular, train No. 6008 Pyatykhatky - Dnipro is delayed by 3 hours, and No. 6501 Pyatykhatky - Kryvyi Rih by 4 hours.

            Up to over 5 hours: train delays in Odesa due to Russian attack13.12.25, 11:47 • 4042 views

            Julia Shramko

            Society
            Energy
            War in Ukraine
            Power outage
            Electricity
            Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
            Dnipro
            Kryvyi Rih
            Zaporizhzhia
            Lviv
            Kyiv