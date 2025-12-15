Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region causes train delays of over 6 hours

A number of trains are delayed, including for more than 6 hours, due to an attack by Russian troops on the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of the enemy shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region, we have a power outage in the contact network. Reserve diesel locomotives have already been deployed, railway power engineers are gradually restoring electric traction, but delays still persist," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

In particular, as noted, this applies to trains passing through this region:

No. 119 Dnipro — Kholm (+3 hours);

No. 120 Kholm — Dnipro (+3:40);

No. 75/76 Kyiv — Kryvyi Rih (+ 4:25);

No. 37/38 Kyiv — Zaporizhzhia (+4:10);

No. 79/80 Dnipro — Lviv (+6:30).

Some suburban trains, as reported, will also run with delays of 3-4 hours, referring to the direction of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

In particular, train No. 6008 Pyatykhatky - Dnipro is delayed by 3 hours, and No. 6501 Pyatykhatky - Kryvyi Rih by 4 hours.

