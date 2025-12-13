Up to over 5 hours: train delays in Odesa due to Russian attack

$42.270.00
Russia launched over 450 drones and 30 missiles, thousands without electricity in 7 regions: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attackPhoto
08:44 AM • 1598 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
December 13, 01:49 AM • 13630 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 28423 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 34964 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 32182 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 36274 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 40695 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 47282 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 53815 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Popular news
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargoDecember 13, 01:18 AM • 21083 views
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke outDecember 13, 02:28 AM • 11523 views
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhotoDecember 13, 02:48 AM • 16715 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideo04:32 AM • 18653 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA05:47 AM • 14778 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 7612 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 25617 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 47286 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 42639 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 53819 views
UNN Lite
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US09:00 AM • 3160 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 42639 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 29858 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 60828 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 50611 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Up to over 5 hours: train delays in Odesa due to Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Despite infrastructure shelling, reserve diesel locomotives are operating on de-energized sections in Odesa region. Some trains are delayed, and suburban routes No. 6401 and No. 6341 have been temporarily canceled.

Up to over 5 hours: train delays in Odesa due to Russian attack

In Odesa region, train traffic continues despite a massive attack by the Russian Federation, but there are delays of trains to and from Odesa, including those exceeding 5 hours, reported JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Despite large-scale shelling of infrastructure in Odesa region, we maintain traffic in the region. On the de-energized sections, reserve diesel locomotives have been running since early morning," the statement said.

As of 10:30, delays in the region were as follows:

  • 128 Zaporizhzhia — Lviv (+225 min);
    • 77 Kovel — Odesa (+108 min);
      • 25 Yasinya — Odesa (+174 min);
        • 11 Lviv — Odesa (+227 min);
          • 6251 Vapniarka — Odesa (+346 min);
            • 6201 Rozdilna 1 — Odesa (+99 min);
              • 6208 Odesa — Rozdilna 1 (+210 min).

                Due to shelling, suburban trains have been temporarily canceled: No. 6401 Kolosivka — Odesa; No. 6341 Karolino-Buhaz — Odesa.

                Due to the delay of the Kyiv train, the return departure of flight No. 764 Odesa — Kyiv is delayed by approximately 3 hours.

                "Despite the power outage in Odesa itself, the main station is powered by a backup generator and operates as usual — including the "fortress of invincibility," children's and play areas. We thank everyone for understanding the reasons for our delays and are working to speed up by using sections in other regions," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

                Power outages: schedules not in effect in three regions after Russian night attack13.12.25, 11:31 • 512 views

                Julia Shramko

                Society
                Electricity outage schedules
                Energy
                Martial law
                War in Ukraine
                Power outage
                Blackout
                Electricity
                Odesa Oblast
                Kovel
                Yasinya
                Zaporizhzhia
                Lviv
                Odesa
                Kyiv