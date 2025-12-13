Up to over 5 hours: train delays in Odesa due to Russian attack

In Odesa region, train traffic continues despite a massive attack by the Russian Federation, but there are delays of trains to and from Odesa, including those exceeding 5 hours, reported JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Despite large-scale shelling of infrastructure in Odesa region, we maintain traffic in the region. On the de-energized sections, reserve diesel locomotives have been running since early morning," the statement said.

As of 10:30, delays in the region were as follows:

128 Zaporizhzhia — Lviv (+225 min);

77 Kovel — Odesa (+108 min);

25 Yasinya — Odesa (+174 min);

11 Lviv — Odesa (+227 min);

6251 Vapniarka — Odesa (+346 min);

6201 Rozdilna 1 — Odesa (+99 min);

6208 Odesa — Rozdilna 1 (+210 min).

Due to shelling, suburban trains have been temporarily canceled: No. 6401 Kolosivka — Odesa; No. 6341 Karolino-Buhaz — Odesa.

Due to the delay of the Kyiv train, the return departure of flight No. 764 Odesa — Kyiv is delayed by approximately 3 hours.

"Despite the power outage in Odesa itself, the main station is powered by a backup generator and operates as usual — including the "fortress of invincibility," children's and play areas. We thank everyone for understanding the reasons for our delays and are working to speed up by using sections in other regions," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

