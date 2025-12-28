30 out of 48 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 48 drones overnight, 30 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 28 (from 6:00 p.m. on December 27), the enemy attacked with 48 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 30 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 30 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 18 UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

