30 out of 48 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
December 27, 08:03 PM • 16886 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 31445 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 29635 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 26134 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 23369 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 20118 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 41291 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 38975 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 108923 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 51629 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
93%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sumy rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after a repeated Russian strikeVideoDecember 27, 09:44 PM • 11380 views
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snowVideoDecember 27, 09:50 PM • 17283 views
Russian attack on Odesa on December 27: UAV hit a residential buildingDecember 27, 10:03 PM • 3826 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 5006 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled03:48 AM • 14654 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 21232 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 59044 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 108925 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 48191 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 78193 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 5086 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 20510 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 59044 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 23062 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 22386 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
YouTube
The Guardian
Social network

30 out of 48 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 48 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other drones. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 30 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

30 out of 48 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 48 drones overnight, 30 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 28 (from 6:00 p.m. on December 27), the enemy attacked with 48 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 30 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 30 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 18 UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Rescuers showed the aftermath of the December 27 attack on Odesa: a lyceum and a house were damaged28.12.25, 08:46 • 464 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine