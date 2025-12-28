Rescuers showed the aftermath of the December 27 attack on Odesa: a lyceum and a house were damaged

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Odesa on the evening of December 27. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Rescuers reported that a residential building caught fire as a result of the Russian attack.

4 people were evacuated. The lyceum building was also damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire over an area of 150 square meters. SES psychologists worked at the scene, providing psychological assistance to 17 people, including 4 children. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries. - the video caption reads.

Recall

On the evening of December 27, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa: a strike UAV hit the roof of a two-story residential building. As a result of the attack, the roof of the residential building caught fire, and windows were blown out.

