Rescuers showed the aftermath of the December 27 attack on Odesa: a lyceum and a house were damaged

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
December 27, 08:03 PM • 16236 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 30667 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 28743 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 25598 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 23160 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 19981 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 41170 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 38878 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 108184 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 51460 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
93%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered in black ice on December 28: Level I and II danger declaredPhotoDecember 27, 09:03 PM • 6590 views
Sumy rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after a repeated Russian strikeVideoDecember 27, 09:44 PM • 11125 views
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snowVideoDecember 27, 09:50 PM • 17015 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 4522 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled03:48 AM • 14370 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 20988 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 58672 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 108189 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 47970 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 77932 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 4584 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 20422 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 58672 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 22982 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 22308 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
YouTube
The Guardian
Social network

Rescuers showed the aftermath of the December 27 attack on Odesa: a lyceum and a house were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the December 27 attack on Odesa, where a residential building caught fire and a lyceum was damaged due to a Russian strike. Rescuers evacuated 4 people, extinguished the fire over an area of 150 square meters, and there were no casualties.

Rescuers showed the aftermath of the December 27 attack on Odesa: a lyceum and a house were damaged

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences of the enemy attack on Odesa on the evening of December 27. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Rescuers reported that a residential building caught fire as a result of the Russian attack.

4 people were evacuated. The lyceum building was also damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire over an area of 150 square meters. SES psychologists worked at the scene, providing psychological assistance to 17 people, including 4 children. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

- the video caption reads.

Recall

On the evening of December 27, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa: a strike UAV hit the roof of a two-story residential building. As a result of the attack, the roof of the residential building caught fire, and windows were blown out.

Russian drones attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv: what is known26.12.25, 08:40 • 3108 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa