21 out of 25 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack

Russia attacked Ukraine with 25 drones on the night of December 29, of which 21 were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 29 (from 9:00 p.m. on December 28), the enemy attacked with 25 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Millerovo - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk - temporarily occupied territory, about 15 of them were 'Shaheds'.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 21 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. Four attack UAVs were recorded hitting two locations.