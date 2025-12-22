58 out of 86 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, but there were hits in 12 locations

Russia attacked Ukraine with 86 drones overnight, 58 of which were neutralized, but there were hits in 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 22 (from 19:00 on December 21), the enemy attacked with 86 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, more than 50 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 58 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

A freight train derailed near Korosten after the detonation of what was probably a "Shahed" drone - Ukrzaliznytsia