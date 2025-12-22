58 out of 86 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, but there were hits in 12 locations

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
01:25 AM • 13207 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 26592 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 31070 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 39310 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 37521 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 47594 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 71981 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 84241 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45656 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 38788 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
88%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demand01:43 AM • 8684 views
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $438002:28 AM • 4346 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 12906 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 15148 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 12343 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 27813 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 50498 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 84241 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 121588 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 90362 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Florida
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 20405 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 21962 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 34017 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 57322 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 39508 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Gold
Film
Series

58 out of 86 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, but there were hits in 12 locations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 810 views

On the night of December 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with 86 attack UAVs, 58 of which were shot down/suppressed. 26 drones hit 12 locations and debris fell in one location.

58 out of 86 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, but there were hits in 12 locations

Russia attacked Ukraine with 86 drones overnight, 58 of which were neutralized, but there were hits in 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 22 (from 19:00 on December 21), the enemy attacked with 86 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, more than 50 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 58 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.  26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

A freight train derailed near Korosten after the detonation of what was probably a "Shahed" drone - Ukrzaliznytsia22.12.25, 08:45 • 954 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Crimea
Ukraine